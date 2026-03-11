India assisting return of its citizens from Iran via Armenia, Azerbaijan, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday asserted that the government is working to ensure the safety and welfare of its citizens stranded in West Asia amid escalating tensions. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during the inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, in New Delhi (ANI)

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while addressing an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, said that the Indian Embassy in Tehran remains fully operational and is on high alert. The government is assisting Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims, who wish to leave the country.

He further added that those choosing to exit Iran via land, the embassy is assisting citizens in crossing into Armenia and Azerbaijan, from where they can board commercial flights to return to India.

Also read: 'Deplore the fact': India condemns attack on Gujarat-bound ship in Strait of Hormuz

"Others continue to be there. Our embassy is in regular touch with them. We have also relocated some students and other visitors, pilgrims, to different cities to ensure their safety. We are also assisting--our embassy in Tehran is assisting--people who want to make a land border crossing and go into Armenia and Azerbaijan, and from there take the commercial flights to come back home. So that option is also available to those who want to take and take advantage of that. And we have been helping these people," he said.

Jaiswal urged Indians to follow advisories and stay in touch with embassies and consulates while providing updates regarding the safety, status, and assistance being offered to the Indian community in the region.

"Please do follow all our social media handles and our press releases and statements for more updates on the welfare of our Indian community in the Gulf region, as also on developments concerning us and how we are engaging and dealing with those in that region. In Iran, there's a lot of interest because we have students and we have Indian nationals there as well, some 9,000 of them. Of these, several of our students and others who were there, paying heed to our advisories to leave the country, returned home," he said.

Also read: Amid shortage fears, rate hikes, Iran drops '$200' bombshell claim on oil prices

Indian missions across the region are continuously monitoring the situation, issuing updated advisories, and providing support to community members.

Jaiswal further said that the government prioritises the welfare of its 10 million-strong diaspora in the Gulf region, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaging with regional leaders.

"The Ministry of External Affairs has kept you abreast of the developments in the region. I would like to add a few elements to that, as well as to reiterate some of the points that we've made earlier. As you know, we have a large diaspora in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, numbering around 10 million, or a crore. The welfare of our diaspora is of utmost high priority and importance to us," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have maintained regular communication with their counterparts in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Israel, and Iran to emphasise the safety of the 10-million-strong Indian diaspora in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

"You would have seen we have put out statements where our Prime Minister has spoken to several leaders in the region, including leaders from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Israel. The External Affairs Minister has also been in regular touch with his counterparts in these countries, as well as Iran. Today, he also had several conversations with his counterparts, and those details have also been made available to you," he said.

Jaiswal said that Indian missions are in touch with those stranded. The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a control room to address queries and concerns.

"Just want to say that we remain committed to the welfare of our citizens, our nationals who reside in the GCC and the West Asian countries. All our missions in the region are in regular touch with our community members. We have issued advisories and are regularly updating them. For more details on those, my colleague would like to add a few more details on that. I would also like to update you that we have, in the Ministry of External Affairs, started a control room, which is functioning throughout the day," he said.

"We have been receiving a lot of phone calls, a lot of emails regarding Indian nationals and their welfare, from friends and families, and we have been guiding them in all possible manner. Just to give you an update, yesterday we received 75 phone calls and 11 emails, and those were responded to. Today again, our people are there manning the control room and doing their very best," said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal also noted that there were certain casualties in the region. Two Indians dies and one is missing, and efforts are being made to trace him.

"There have been reports of some casualties, and on that, I would like to update you. We have two Indian nationals who we lost, and one remains missing. We express our condolences to the families. These three Indian nationals--they have died, or they are missing--this happened when they were on ships, merchant vessels, and that merchant vessel came under attack. Few Indians who suffered injuries in the GCC region are being looked after, they are being treated, and our embassy and our consulate is in close touch with them to ensure their well-being," he said.

Another Indian is injured and is receiving medical attention in Dubai, Jaiswal said.

"One Indian national, as was--you would have seen those reports as well, was injured in Israel. He was taken to the hospital. He is receiving treatment, and he is recuperating well. This morning, you would have seen reports that an Indian national was injured in Dubai. This gentleman, our consulate is in touch with him. He is also receiving treatment at a hospital, and we are in regular touch with him to ensure his welfare and well-being," he said.

Indian missions across the region are continuously monitoring the situation, issuing updated advisories, and providing support to community members.