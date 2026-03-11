'Deplore the fact': India slams attack on Gujarat-bound ship in Strait of Hormuz

The ministry of external affairs on Wednesday evening condemned the attack on Thai ship, Mayuree Naree, which was bound for Gujarat's Kandla, in the Strait of Hormuz, saying that "India deplores" the targeting of commercial ships in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This image released by the Royal Thai Navy shows Thai cargo ship, Mayuree Naree, that was struck and set ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz. (AP)

The Thai-flagged bulk carrier was reportedly struck by "two projectiles of unknown origin" while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a fire, and damaging the engine room, the ship's Thai-listed operator, Precious Shipping, said in a statement. Follow US-Iran war news live updates

"Three crew members are reported missing and believed to be trapped in the engine room," Precious Shipping was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Later, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that they struck Mayuree Naree with Iranian projectiles. They confirmed that the Guard Corps fired at the Thai-flagged bulk vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ | Iran targets commercial ships across Gulf amid war with US; Strait of Hormuz shut to most non-Iranian vessels

The MEA said in a statement, "India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Precious lives, including of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in the earlier phase of this conflict, and the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing.

The ministry reiterated that targeting commercial ships and endangering the lives of civilian crew members should be avoided.

Thai ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz The Thai-registered vessel, Mayuree Naree, was hit by Iranian projectiles in the Strait while it was en route to Gujarat's Kandla port.

The ship had departed Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates and was transiting the narrow ship corridor, also the world's biggest oil chokepoint, when it was hit by the projectile.

The Royal Thai Navy said that heavy smoke was seen billowing from the vessel's hull and superstructure after the attack.

Mayuree Naree is a 178-metre bulk carrier with a displacement of about 30,000 tonnes.

Officials said 20 crew members had been rescued, while search efforts were continuing for three missing. The rescued crew members were pulled from the water after abandoning the vessel.

“The specific details and cause of the attack are currently under investigation,” the Thai navy said in a statement.