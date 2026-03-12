Attacks on ships, tankers in Strait of Hormuz continue as US-Iran war rages on | Full list

As the war between US-Israel and Iran rages on, more ships and tankers around Gulf states and the Strait of Hormuz have been subjected to attacks. The latest in the list was a Thailand-flagged cargo ship bound for India. Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance (REUTERS)

On Wednesday, Thailand-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree was attacked by a projectile in the Strait, 11 nautical miles north of Oman. This attack marked the 13th ship which has been targeted in suspected Iranian attacks.

US-Iran war disrupts Strait of Hormuz The US-Israeli war on Iran has threatened Gulf ports and disrupted global trade through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital passage for 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas supply.

Also Read | US destroys 16 Iran ships deployed to lay mines in Strait of Hormuz | Video

Roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes through the strait. However, with Iran taking control of the key passage and closing it, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards have warned that any ship passing through the narrow Strait will be targeted.

Since February 28, at least 13 vessels have been targeted. Here's a look at which ships have been subject to attacks

Full list of ships targeted, attacked during US-Iran war March 1 - A crew member was killed after a Marshall Islands–flagged crude tanker MKD VYOM was hit by a projectile as the vessel sailed off the Omani coast.

March 1 - Gibraltar-flagged oil bunkering tanker Hercules Star, which supplies fuel to ships, was struck by a projectile 17 nautical miles northwest of UAE's Mina Saqr in Ras Al Khaimah.

March 1 - A Palau-flagged tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, two nautical miles north of Oman's Kumzar.

March 2 - US-flagged products tanker Stena Imperative was struck by two projectiles in the port of Bahrain, which resulted in a fire.

March 3 - Marshall Islands crude oil tanker Libra Trader and ​Panama-flagged bulker Gold Oak also sustained minor damage about 7-10 nautical miles off the UAE's port of Fujairah

March 4 - Maltese-flagged container ship Safeen Prestige was damaged ​by a projectile as it sailed towards the top of the strait, two nautical miles north of Oman.

March 5 - Crude oil tanker Sonangol Namibe was hit by a blast while anchored near Iraq's Khor al Zubair port.

March 5 - An Iranian remote-controlled boat was used to target and damage a Bahamas-flagged ship.

March 6 - A tugboat was hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, six nautical miles north of Oman.

March 7 - A possible drone attack 10 nautical miles north of Saudi Arabia's Jubail was reported by UKMTO.

March 11 - A Thai-flagged bulk carrier was reportedly struck by "two projectiles of unknown origin" while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a fire, and damaging the engine room, the ship's Thai-listed operator, Precious Shipping, said in a statement. Also Read | 'Deplore the fact': India slams attack on Gujarat-bound ship in Strait of Hormuz

March 11 - Japan-flagged container ship One Majesty was damaged after it was hit by a projectile 25 nautical miles northwest of UAE's Ras Al Khaimah.

March 11 - The hull of Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Star Gwyneth, was damaged after being hit by a projectile 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, said maritime risk management company Vanguard. Two more ships targeted in Iraq As the war escalates, attacks and ships and tankers passing through the Strait f Hormuz are expected to increase, especially with both US and Iran stating they will not be backing down anytime soon.

On Thursday, two foreign fuel tankers in carrying Iraqi oil were targeted by projectiles while in territorial waters, said Iraqi port authorities.

The attack sparked a fire on both ships. Following the attack, Reuters reported that Iraqi authorities rescued 25 crew members from the vessels.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)