‘India at pivotal juncture in journey towards global prominence’, says PM Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra

Pramod Kumar Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is standing at a pivotal juncture in its journey towards socio-economic development and global prominence.



During his virtual address to the Central Training Institution (CTI) Workshop on the Capacity Building Needs of India’s Civil Service, PK Mishra reiterated PM Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.



“To achieve this goal, it is essential that civil servants are empowered to drive meaningful change, uphold the principles of good governance, and deliver efficient and effective services to our citizens. The government's focus is on good governance, citizen-centricity, future readiness and performance enhancement,” Mishra added.



On capacity building efforts, Mishra said that the overall approach of capacity-building must be imbued with citizen-centricity at its core.



“Every aspect and component of capacity-building must be examined for its relevance not only in the present context, but also keeping in mind the long-term goals and vision of Vikasit Bharat @2047. The capacity-building ecosystem should ensure that civil servants are prepared to partner with and add to this growth trajectory,” the principal secretary to PM Modi added.



Mishra said that the government has been focussing on fulfilling the basic needs of the people, due to a large section of population was living below the poverty line, the expectation from government is very different today.



“For today’s aspirational India, Government has to be a facilitator. From regulator we have to become supporter. And for this, the deep-rooted beliefs and attitudes have to be changed. As custodian of a vast human resource, for government of India, this is the biggest challenge”, he further said. Principal secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra.(PTI)

Mishra mentioned the role of training institutes and how they can dovetail into realising this idea of creation of a capacity building ecosystem that will deliver on the vision of Viksit Bharat.



“Each of them brings strengths and expertise which can be valuable for the entire bureaucracy. Hence, there remains scope to create a more harmonious capacity-building ecosystem. This capacity-building ecosystem needs system-level strengthening. Many of our civil servants perform exceptionally well today, but an institutional and well-considered approach to capacity-building can enable every civil servant to shine and perform optimally”, he stated.

Amrit Gyaan Kosh

During his address, Mishra said that the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) was developing the “Karmayogi Competency Model”, an indigenous Public Human Resource Management Framework to harmonise how competencies are defined and understood.



He also informed that the CBC was also developing the Amrit Gyaan Kosh, which will be a repository of best practices of public administration in the form of case studies and other material used for training in our institutes.

Mishra advised the training institutes to embrace quality improvement in their training design.



“Training programmes should be aligned with the current and future needs of the civil services and should be based on action research. He said that Central Training Institutions (CTIs) should actively work to become problem solvers for their respective departments, developing an ecosystem around their domain of expertise and becoming knowledge hubs,” he added.