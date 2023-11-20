India, Australia 2+2 talks focus on defence, regional security

India and Australia on Monday held talks centered around deepening military cooperation in critical areas including anti-submarine warfare and air-to-air refuelling, security in the vast Indo-Pacific region amid China’s rising influence, hydrography cooperation and strengthening ties in sectors such as critical minerals, space, education, and science and technology. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar with Australian deputy PM Richard Marles and foreign affairs minister Penny Wong in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The two sides also discussed pressing geopolitical issues, including the crisis in West Asia and the war in Ukraine.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar met their Australian counterparts Richard Marles and Penny Wong in New Delhi for the second India and Australia 2+2 dialogue during which they discussed the key issues relating to taking the strategic partnership to the next level.

In his opening remarks, Singh said that the dialogue will give further impetus to the already strong relationship between the countries while stressing that the robust partnership augurs well not only for mutual benefit but also for the overall peace, prosperity and security of the Indo-Pacific region.

“Defence has become one of the most important pillars of our strategic partnership. We will move ahead today to take this partnership to the next level,” Singh said.

Jaishankar drew attention towards the exceptional challenges in the region, including those involving rule of law and how, as comprehensive strategic partners, it was important for the two countries to plan for these exceptions.

“The India-Australia bilateral relationship has grown rapidly and has larger implications for the region, and a lot of other countries look to us as a factor of stability and security. This has happened at a time of increasing uncertainty in the world which is seeing sharper polarisation and deeper stresses,” Jaishankar said.

Later, in a post on X, Jaishankar said: “Joined RM @rajnathsingh ji in co-hosting the second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial dialogue. Thank DPM @RichardMarlesMP and FM @SenatorWong for an open and productive exchange of views. Took stock of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our growing convergences, especially in the defence, security and maritime domains. They work for the larger benefit of the region. Shared perspectives on developments in the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, South Asia and Ukraine. Spoke also about our contribution to addressing regional and global needs. Will explore working together in third countries.”

India has 2+2 ministerial dialogues with only a handful of countries, including the US, Japan and Russia. The latest edition of India-US 2+2 dialogue was held in New Delhi on November 10.

Cooperation in critical areas such anti-submarine warfare, anti-drone warfare, cyber, air-air-refuelling and underwater technologies also came up for discussion during a bilateral meeting between Singh and Marles, along with the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region, people aware of the matter said.

The security of the vast Indo-Pacific has been in the spotlight amid China’s growing influence in the region where it is setting up military bases, pushing countries to advance its maritime claims, and forcing strategic concessions from vulnerable States.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening the bilateral defence relationship, while expressing satisfaction at the increasing military-to-military cooperation between the two countries, including joint exercises, exchanges and institutional dialogue, the defence ministry said in a statement.

They also talked about further enhancing cooperation in information exchange and maritime domain awareness between. The two sides are in an advanced stage of discussion to conclude implementing arrangements on hydrography cooperation and cooperation for air-to-air refuelling, the statement said.

Singh emphasised that the forces of the two countries should also look at cooperating in niche training areas like artificial intelligence, anti-submarine and anti-drone warfare, and cyber domain, it said. “The two ministers agreed that deepening cooperation in defence industry and research would give a fillip to the already strong relationship.”

During the talks, Singh suggested that shipbuilding, ship repair and maintenance, and aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul could be among the potential areas of collaboration. Joint research in underwater technologies and collaboration between the defence start-ups of both the countries was also discussed.

Jaishankar also met Marles ahead of the 2+2 talks.

“A very good meeting with DPM and Defence Minister @RichardMarlesMP of Australia. Spoke about recent developments that influence the Indo-Pacific strategic scenario. Also exchanged views on West Asia. And yes, we discussed yesterday’s match. Congratulations Australia.” Jaishankar wrote on X.

There was no joint statement by the two sides on the talks till the time this report was filed.

“Defence minister RM @rajnathsingh & EAM @DrSJaishankar warmly received Deputy PM & Defence Minister @RichardMarlesMP and FM @SenatorWong of Australia ahead of the 2nd - 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. Ministers will exchange views on deepening multifaceted - ties, including in areas of defence and security, trade & investment, critical minerals, energy, climate change, S&T, space, education and people to people linkages. Regional and global issues are also on agenda,” the official MEA spokesperson wrote on X.

“Attended a comprehensive India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Meeting. There is a consensus on both the sides that a strong India-Australia partnership augurs well for overall peace, security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. India looks forward to continue working with Australia to take our bilateral relationship onwards and upwards,” Singh wrote on X.

India and Australia are currently engaged in advanced negotiations for a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA) that will build on the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed in April 2022. The 2+2 dialogue was elevated to the ministerial level in September 2021.