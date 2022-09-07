India backs all peaceful efforts to end Ukraine conflict: PM Modi at event with Putin

New Delhi: Addressing a gathering that included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday the Ukraine crisis and Covid-19 pandemic have had a “major impact” on global supply chains and India backs all peaceful efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a virtual address to the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Modi said ongoing shortages of food grains, fertilisers and fuel are a “great concern” for developing countries.

Since the start of the Ukraine conflict in February, Modi has consistently called for an end to hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to find a resolution. He had also suggested direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.

“The Ukraine conflict and the Covid pandemic have had a major impact on global supply chains. Shortages of food grains, fertilisers and fuels are a major concern for developing countries,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

“From the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict, we have stressed the need to take the path of diplomacy and dialogue,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We support all peaceful efforts to end this conflict. In this regard, we also welcome the recent agreement concerning the safe export of cereals and fertilisers,” he added, referring to the UN-brokered deal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain.

Modi said India’s ancient doctrine of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” has “taught us to see the world as one family”. He added: “In today’s globalised world, events in one part of the world create an impact on the whole world.”

Putin, who addressed the forum before Modi, hardly mentioned Ukraine beyond a reference to grain exports. When asked by a moderator in a subsequent question-and-answer session if anything had been lost from the conflict, Putin said Russia had gained because it was embarking on a sovereign path that will restore its global clout.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He, however, acknowledged the conflict has unleashed “a certain polarisation” around the world and within Russia. Putin contended Western sanctions on Russia had replaced the pandemic as the main threat to the world economy and the role of Asian powers has increased.

Modi, in his speech, referred to bilateral cooperation in Russia’s Far East while recalling his in-person participation in the Eastern Economic Forum in 2019, when he had announced India’s “Act Far East” policy.

“As a result, India’s cooperation with Russia’s Far East has increased in various sectors. Today, this policy has become a key pillar of the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership,” he said.

Whether it is the International North-South Transport Corridor, the Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor or the Northern Sea Route, connectivity will play an important role in developing India-Russia relations in future, he pointed out. “India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects. There is immense scope for cooperation in the field of energy,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides energy, India has made significant investments in pharmaceuticals and diamonds in Russia’s Far East, he added. “Russia can become an important partner for the Indian steel industry through the supply of coking coal. We can also have good cooperation in the mobility of talent,” Modi said.

“Indian talent has contributed to the development of many resource-rich regions of the world. I believe that the talent and professionalism of Indians can bring about rapid development in the Russian Far East,” he added.

Modi also noted this month marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Indian consulate in Vladivostok. “India was the first country to open a consulate in this city. Since then, this city has witnessed many milestones in our relationship,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Eastern Economic Forum established in 2015 has become an important platform for international cooperation in the progress of the Russian Far East. “For this, I laud the farsightedness of President Putin and congratulate him,” Modi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON