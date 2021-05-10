India becomes fastest country to administer over 17 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

India is the fastest country globally to administer more than 17 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Union health ministry said on Monday. The country that is battling the world's worst outbreak of the deadly virus administered more than 17 crore vaccine doses in just 114 days, whereas China took 119 days and the United States took 115 days to reach the landmark.

The world's largest vaccination drive has entered its phase-3, where everyone in the age bracket of 18-44 years is getting inoculated. As per the ministry, more than 246,000 beneficiaries in the above-mentioned age bracket across 30 states and Union territories (UT) were administered the vaccine dose in the previous 24 hours.

The vaccination drive to inoculate the population against the fatal virus began in India on January 16. The first phase was aimed at immuning healthcare workers and frontline workers on priority, the second phase then opened up for people over 60 years of age and for people within the age bracket of 45-60 years with specific co-morbidities.

More than 6.8 lakh vaccine doses were administered through 5,685 sessions in the past 24 hours, as per the health ministry's data. Ten states namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra account for more than 66 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far, the ministry's data showed.

The government on Monday also informed that 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation plants, 4,668 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than 3 lakh Remdesivir vials that were received as part of the global aid have been dispatched to states and UTs to boost their health infrastructure.

The second wave of Covid-19 severely impacted the healthcare of the country with people running from pillar to post in search of medical essentials. Support and aid poured in from across the world to help India fight against the virus that has claimed more than 246,000 lives so far.

India on Monday reported 366,161 new Covid-19 infections and 3,754 fatalities, pushing the tally to over 22.6 million, according to the Covid-19 dashboard of the health ministry.