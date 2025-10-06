NEW DELHI -Police in India have launched criminal action against a maker of cough syrup whose product was found to contain dangerous levels of a toxic chemical, after the deaths of 10 children suspected to have consumed contaminated medicine. India begins criminal action against cough-syrup maker linked to deaths of 10 children

Known as the "pharmacy of the world", India has faced scrutiny for the quality of its pharmaceutical exports, with its cough syrups being linked to child deaths in Cameroon, Gambia and Uzbekistan over the past few years.

A sample of the syrup, 'Coldrif', among 19 medicines tested after the deaths in Madhya Pradesh state, contained 46.28% diethylene glycol, far exceeding a permitted level of 0.1%, a state drug laboratory said in a report seen by Reuters.

Police have registered a criminal case against the manufacturer, Sresan Pharma, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, and a local doctor.

"The doctor who wrote the prescription has been arrested," Rajendra Shukla, the state's deputy chief minister, told news agency ANI.

The company faces accusations of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, adulteration of drugs, and manufacturing, selling, or distributing cosmetics in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Regulatory action has also been taken against a unit of the company, the health ministry said, without giving details, and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation recommended cancellation of its manufacturing license.

Sresan Pharma did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

If convicted, the company and its officials could face fines and jail terms of up to life.

Other states bordering Madhya Pradesh, such as northern Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the west, have also banned the syrup.

India's health ministry has called for the "rational use" of cough syrups for children, recommending "judicious prescribing and dispensing" in an advisory, saying most illnesses causing coughs clear up without use of drugs.

India supplies 40% of generic medicines used in the United States, 25% of all those used in Britain, and more than 90% of all medicines in many African nations, its drug regulator says.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.