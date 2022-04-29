Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India, Bhutan inaugurate 3 development projects during Jaishankar’s visit

Jaishankar travelled to Bhutan after a day-long visit to Bangladesh. He was Bhutan’s first high-level visitor from abroad since March 2020, reflecting the importance both countries attach to the bilateral relationship.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with his Bhutan counterpart Tandi Dorji on Friday. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 10:54 PM IST
New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Bhutan counterpart Tandi Dorji on Friday inaugurated three India-backed projects, including two key roads that were completed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a ceremony in Thimphu to mark the handing over and inauguration of the projects, Jaishankar said India will stand resolutely by Bhutan’s side “through a post-Covid sustainable recovery which is your current focus”. He handed over 2,000 boxes of essential medical supplies to support Bhutan’s fight against Covid-19.

Jaishankar travelled to Bhutan after a day-long visit to Bangladesh. He was Bhutan’s first high-level visitor from abroad since March 2020, reflecting the importance both countries attach to the bilateral relationship. Jaishankar’s delegation included foreign secretary-designate Vinay Kwatra, who will take over the post next month.

The two foreign ministers virtually inaugurated the four-lane road from Jungshina to Chubachu, the Bajo-Khuruthang secondary national highway and a new bus terminal in Bumthang. Jaishankar noted that these projects were completed in the past two years despite logistical challenges posed by the pandemic.

Referring to the pandemic, Jaishankar said: “It is a matter of great satisfaction as well that our bilateral cooperation has continued to flourish even during this difficult period.” He noted that Bhutan was a “natural choice” to be the first country to receive Covishield vaccines under India’s “Vaccine Maitri” initiative.

Financial connectivity between India and Bhutan has been strengthened through the launch of the RuPay card and the BHIM app, and the two sides are closely collaborating on STEM through regular placement of Bhutanese nationals in the Indian Institutes of Technology, he said.

The start-up systems of the two countries have been linked through structured workshops, and the connection between India’s National Knowledge Network and Bhutan’s Druk-REN and the e-library project have opened new vistas of education and knowledge-sharing, he added.

“I am also pleased to share that the India Bhutan-Sat is due to launch into space shortly,” Jaishankar said.

Besides holding talks with Dorji, Jaishankar met King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

