Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

INDIA bloc Vice-Presidential poll pick: Ex-SC judge who served as Goa Lokayukta

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 02:57 pm IST

Born into an agricultural family on July 8, 1946, at Akula Mylaram village in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy, Justice (retd) Reddy graduated in law from Osmania University in Hyderabad in 1971

Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, 79, who was named as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidate for the September 9 Vice Presidential election, is known for his advocacy of the downtrodden sections of society, human rights and justice.

Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy. (Wikipedia)
Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy. (Wikipedia)

Born into an agricultural family on July 8, 1946, at Akula Mylaram village in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy, Justice (retd) Reddy graduated in law from Osmania University in Hyderabad in 1971. He started practising in the Hyderabad civil courts.

Justice (retd) Reddy was named the government pleader in August 1988 in the Andhra Pradesh high courtt and argued the revenue department cases. He continued in the post until January 1990. He was appointed as an additional standing counsel for the central government and elected as Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association president in 1993.

Elevated as an additional high court judge in May 1995, he was appointed as the Gauhati high court Chief Justice in December 2005. He was elevated as a Supreme Court judge in January 2007 and retired in July 2011. He was appointed Goa’s first Lokayukta in March 2013. He resigned from the post on personal grounds in October 2013.

A supporter of the separate Telangana state, Justice (retd) Reddy also supported the bifurcation of the combined Andhra Pradesh high court.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / INDIA bloc Vice-Presidential poll pick: Ex-SC judge who served as Goa Lokayukta
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On