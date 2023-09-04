INDIA bloc's next meeting likely in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh: Report

The Opposition-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A. bloc is likely to hold is next meeting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, news agency PTI reported citing sources. There was a broad consensus in the alliance's just-concluded meeting that the next congregation be held in Bhopal along with the first joint public rally of leaders of various Opposition parties. Leaders in the INDIA bloc meeting held in Mumbai(ANI)

The modalities and date of the meeting are yet to be finalised, however, it is likely that it can be held as early as October. Delhi was also considered among the venues in the last meeting.

So far, the Opposition parties, joined forces to take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, have conducted three meeting in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

During the last meeting, the Opposition bloc tackled the Modi challenge with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi putting forth the need for busting three myths – incorruptible, improving India’s global standing and welfare of backward and Dalit groups – about the Prime Minister.

In the two-day meeting in Mumbai, the Opposition leaders deliberation on key issues that could be taken up before the elections and stressed on the need to get poll-ready quickly. Many parties pushed for urgent election preparations, saying that time was running out.

However in the meeting, the issue of appointing a convenor was not raised even after the name of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was doing the rounds. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said this matter could be discussed among the members of coordinating committee when they meet.

On the sidelines of the last meeting, as reported by HT earlier, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had an argument with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the caste census—a politically sensitive topic. According to leaders present in the meeting, Kumar spoke about the importance of a caste census and insisted that the issue be highlighted by the alliance. But Banerjee disagreed with him and asked why all issues needed to be discussed at this stage.

