India, Brunei to expand space cooperation, discuss long-term LNG supplies

India and Brunei on Wednesday expanded their long-standing cooperation in space to satellite development and discussed the potential for long-term LNG supplies, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the Southeast Asian state as an important partner in New Delhi’s vision for the Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah in Brunei on Wednesday. (PTI)

Modi, the first Indian premier to make a bilateral visit to Brunei, and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, agreed to elevate four-decade-old diplomatic ties to an enhanced partnership and discussed collaboration in emerging areas such as fintech and cyber-security.

In an apparent nod to China’s activities across the region, a joint statement issued after talks between the two leaders said India and Brunei are committed to maintaining peace, stability, maritime safety and security, and respecting freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in line with international law.

“Our talks were wide ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges,” Modi said in a post on X.

A renewed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the operation of a telemetry, tracking and telecommand station in Brunei for India’s satellites was signed by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Brunei’s transport and infocommunications minister Pengiran Shamhary.

“To strengthen our cooperation in the space sector, we have agreed on cooperation in satellite development, remote sensing and training,” Modi said at a lunch hosted by the sultan. According to the joint statement, Modi expressed “deep appreciation” to Brunei for continuing to host the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s ground station. Both leaders appreciated the long-standing arrangement under an existing MoU and the conclusion of the renewed MoU.

Brunei has been a special partner in India’s burgeoning space programme. The two sides signed three MoUs in this field in the past and in 2000, India established a telemetry tracking and command station in Brunei that allows it to track and monitor all eastward launches of satellites.

In the energy sector, the two sides discussed the “potential for long-term cooperation in LNG”, Modi said. They further discussed cooperation in defence industry, training and capacity building to strengthen defence cooperation, he said.

Two-way trade has dipped after hovering at around $500 million for almost a decade, especially after India’s purchases of crude from Brunei declined in the past two years. Officials said the two sides were exploring the possibility of India securing long-term LNG supplies from Brunei to meet growing domestic demand.

“This year, we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of our diplomatic ties. On this occasion, we have decided to commemorate our relations as an enhanced partnership,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi. Besides strengthening cooperation in the economic, scientific and strategic sectors, the two sides decided to bolsters collaboration in fintech, cyber-security, agri-industry, pharmaceuticals and health, he said.

Without directly naming China, Modi said: “We support freedom of navigation and overflight under interational laws like UNCLOS [United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea].”

In a reference to the code of conduct for the South China Sea being negotiated by Asean member states and China, he added: “We agree that a code of conduct should be finalised in this region. We support the policy of development, and not expansionism.”

The joint statement said both leaders reiterated their “commitment to maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, as well as respecting freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce, consistent with international law”, including UNCLOS.

“The leaders also urged all parties to resolve disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982,” it said.

Modi and Hassanal Bolkiah also condemned all forms of terrorism and called on “states to repudiate it”, the joint statement said. “They underlined that no country should allow territory under their control to be used for terrorism; no country should harbour terrorists and resolved to work together to bring perpetrators of terrorist acts to justice,” it added.

India and Brunei agreed to enhance cooperation to counter linkages between terrorism and trans-national organised crime, and to work together at the UN and other multilateral forums to combat terror.

Royal Brunei Airlines announced it will launch the first direct flights from the capital Bandar Seri Begawan to Chennai from November, and the two leaders said this connectivity will foster stronger people-to-people links and facilitate increased trade and tourism activities.

In a post on X, Modi described his visit to Brunei as productive and said: “It ushers in a new era of even stronger India-Brunei ties.” From Brunei, Modi travelled to Singapore, where he is set to hold talks with the city state’s top leadership on Thursday. The two sides are expected to unveil several MoUs, including a crucial one on cooperation in creating a semiconductor ecosystem.