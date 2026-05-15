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India calls for UNSC expansion, says lack of reform 'constrains' global body

India calls for UNSC expansion, says lack of reform 'constrains' global body

Published on: May 15, 2026 12:05 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, India on Friday strongly called for expansion of the UN Security Council with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying that the effectiveness and credibility of the global body will remain "constrained" without reforming it.

India calls for UNSC expansion, says lack of reform 'constrains' global body

Jaishankar made the remarks at a conclave of the foreign ministers of the BRICS nations in New Delhi.

"We meet at a time when the effectiveness of global governance and the credibility of multilateralism are under increasing scrutiny," he said.

"The world today is more interconnected, complex, and multipolar than when many of our current institutions were created. Yet, the structures that underpin global governance have not kept pace with these changes," he noted.

Jaishankar listed four specific points to press for reforming the key international bodies and multilateral trading systems, and asserted that the reform of the United Nations and its subsidiary bodies remains "central".

"The membership of the United Nations has expanded significantly, and its responsibilities have grown. Yet, key structures, particularly the Security Council, continue to reflect an earlier era," he said.

"Fourth, the multilateral trading system must be strengthened and reformed. Non-market practices, concentration of supply chains, and uncertain market access have exposed the global economy to new risks," he said.

Jaishankar said a rules-based, fair, open, and inclusive trading system, with the World Trade Organisation at its core, remains essential.

"At the same time, it must address asymmetries and reflect the concerns of developing countries," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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