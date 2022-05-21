Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India calls for urgent reform of UN Security Council
india news

India calls for urgent reform of UN Security Council

Addressing a special sitting of the House Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines here on Thursday, Kovind, the first Indian Head of State to visit this Caribbean island nation, said that multilateralism is more relevant in today’s interconnected and interdependent world than it was at any time in our shared history.
The topic of the sitting assembly was "India and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines– Towards an Inclusive World Order”.(REUTERS)
Published on May 21, 2022 04:12 AM IST
PTI |

President Ram Nath Kovind has called for an urgent reform of global institutions, with the UN Security Council at its core, to reflect the contemporary global reality.

Addressing a special sitting of the House Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines here on Thursday, Kovind, the first Indian Head of State to visit this Caribbean island nation, said that multilateralism is more relevant in today’s interconnected and interdependent world than it was at any time in our shared history. 

The topic of the sitting assembly was "India and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines– Towards an Inclusive World Order”.

Multilateralism ought to be used as an instrument to promote strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth in all nation-states. However, for multilateralism to remain relevant and effective, institutions need to be reformed, he said.

Structures and institutions that emerged after the two world wars focused on one major issue – that of preventing another world war. To tackle the complex issues of today, the new world order that we seek to build is to be an inclusive world order, where every country can express its legitimate interests, he said.

"This can only happen by way of an expanded and better-designed representation system in key global institutions," he said, adding that India's objective in advocating for inclusive world order is to promote a universal, rules-based, open, transparent, predictable, non-discriminatory, and equitable multilateral system.

RELATED STORIES

"The need of the hour is, therefore, reform of global institutions, with the UN Security Council at its core, to reflect the contemporary global reality. He noted that on this issue," he said, adding that India and St. Vincent and the Grenadines share a common interest, approach and understanding.

At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution.

In September, the G4 nations of India, Brazil, Germany and Japan underlined the urgency of reforming the Security Council in order to make it more legitimate, effective and representative by reflecting the reality of the contemporary world, including developing countries and major contributors.

In January 2021, India joined UNSC as a non-permanent member for a two-year term and the country has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the powerful 15-nation UN organ, saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council, which in its current form does not represent the geo-political realities of the 21st century. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united nations unsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP