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India can play big role in West Asia and beyond as long as Modi is leader: Trump

Trump's remarks on India possibly playing a role in mediating the West Asia conflict come at a time when Pakistan is the lead negotiator in US-Iran talks.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 08:37 pm IST
Written by Poorva Joshi
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As US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for bilateral talks in France on Wednesday, a question was asked to the Republican: “Do you expect India to play any role in West Asia?”. Trump's response was in the affirmative, and full of praises for PM Modi.

US President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.(REUTERS)

"Yeah I do, I think India plays a big role in everything. As long he (Modi) is the leader, India plays a big role," Trump said, evoking a smile from PM Modi, who was seated next to him. The US President also said that in India everyone has “tremendous” respect for PM Modi. Follow live updates on the Trump-Modi meeting here.

Trump reportedly also said that India and the US are working on important trade deals.

Trump's remarks on India possibly playing a role in mediating the West Asia conflict come at a time when Pakistan is the lead negotiator in talks between the US and Iran. A few days back Pakistan said that both sides had reached an agreement to end the war. However, Trump on Wednesday said that no deal was final but only a memorandum of understanding was in the works.

PM Modi flags safety of seafarers

He also expressed hope that the safety of sailors will be given highest priority in the negotiations with Iran.

‘Beautiful, nice, like an angel’

President Donald Trump rained words of praise for Modi at the meeting, using phrases like “beautiful-looking man, so nice, like an angel”. Trump also called Modi a tough negotiator despite being a nice man.

His remarks on Modi's negotiating skills came months after US tariffs on Indian imports came down to 18%. In August last year, Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, including the 25% punitive levy for the purchase of Russian oil. The move had soured trade ties between both sides for a while.

Trump also said the US would be readily available to help if India ever gets attacked. Him and Modi then shook hands and laughed, following which the US President said: “If anybody attacks that man (pointing to Modi), we're gonna be there. Now, if there's a new leader, I'm not sure."

 
us president donald trump west asia
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