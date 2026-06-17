G7 Summit LIVE: Modi, Trump set for meeting today amid strain in India-US ties

Along with G7 nations, representatives from India, Brazil, Kenya and South Korea were also invited to the key summit.

On the third and final day of the summit, world leaders from G7 nations and others will gather in Evian, France, for a series of meetings. Among these, a key meeting to watch out for is between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

This meeting between the two leaders also comes amid unease in the ties between India and the US caused by tariffs, trade and the ongoing conflict with Iran.

G7 Summit 2026 | All that has happened

On Tuesday, the G7 nations announced unwavering support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

"We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ukrainian population suffering from attacks on their critical infrastructure and cultural heritage. We commend Ukraine for its resilience and progress on the battlefield in recent months and emphasize there is now a new momentum," reads the official declaration issued.

Along with this, the nations welcomed the announcement of the peace deal between the US and Iran, which will bring a pause in hostilities in the region and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The G7 leaders also called for an end to the violence in the occupied West Bank. Concern over North Korea's nuclear programme was also raised.

"We urge North Korea to resolve the abductions issue immediately. We reiterate the need to jointly address North Korea’s cryptocurrency thefts and cybercrimes," the statement added.

In addition to the statement on geopolitical issues, G7 and other leaders at the summit also vowed to tackle migrant smuggling, the fight against cancer, measures to tackle the Ebola outbreak and drug trafficking.