PM Modi raises safety of 'lakhs of Indian seafarers' in Hormuz in G7 meeting with Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of Indian seafarers' safety in the Strait of Hormuz during a joint briefing with President Donald Trump, stressing that the security of lakhs of Indian sailors is of paramount importance to India. He expressed hope that ensuring the safety of seafarers would be a key part of any agreement reached with Iran. US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

“Lakhs of Indian seafarers operate in maritime sector; I believe that their security is equally important,” PM Modi told President Trump.

India lost 3 Indian seafarers in an attack by US Navy last well at MT Settebello. Two more vessels with Indian crew on board were also attacked in the same week.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his efforts to restore peace in West Asia and expressed hope for a lasting resolution to the conflict. He also stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and ensuring freedom of navigation.

"We met in Washington last time... since then we've been moving forward together. It is a joy for us that our teams are working together, we're moving forward at a fast pace," Modi said.

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Responding to a question on the Indian seafarers killed in the conflict zone, Trump said he had been briefed about the incident and added that efforts were underway to address the issue. "I heard about that. It is a rough profession. We (PM Modi and him) are re working at it," he said.

India had protested the attacks after the vessels carrying the Indian crew was attacked thrice within a week as ministry of external affairs had summoned US envoy in Delhi.

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Trump says India visit soon Trump called Modi a "tough negotiator," and said he will be going to India "sometime in the future."

India has been pressing the United States for months for a Trump trip, potentially as part of a meeting including Japan and Australia.

Trump also said the United States would defend India.

"If they were attacked, we would be there to help them," Trump said, when asked about the U.S.-India defense relationship.

"If anybody attacks that man, we're going to be there," Trump said, referencing Modi. "Now, if there's a new leader, I'm not sure about it."