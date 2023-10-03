India Canada News LIVE updates: Trudeau admin asked to withdraw diplomats, say reports

India Canada News LIVE updates: The diplomatic relationship between India and Canada has worsened in the past few weeks after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government could be behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar - who was shot dead outside at a parking lot outside a Gurdwara in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. India has outrightly rejected the claim, calling it "absurd" and “politically motivated”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau (AFP)

Amid the tensions, both sides expelled diplomats, while India stopped processing visa applications by Canadians. On Tuesday, the Indian government reportedly told Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomats from the country. According to the report, Ottawa has been told by New Delhi that it must repatriate roughly 40 diplomats by October 10.