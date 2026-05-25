'India can't afford fearmongering': Sitharaman presses on 3Fs amid West Asia crisis

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government is closely monitoring the impact of the West Asia crisis on India’s economy, with a particular focus on the “3Fs” — fuel, fertiliser and foreign exchange reserves. Stressing that the country’s economic fundamentals remain strong, she said the Centre’s policy response has been calibrated to safeguard growth while managing external pressures.

Nirmala Sitharaman pushed back against what she described as attempts to create panic over the economic situation. (X/@nsitharamanoffc)

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Speaking at an event marking the 37th anniversary of Small Industries Development Bank of India, Sitharaman said the recent reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel would result in a revenue loss of nearly ₹1 lakh crore for the government, news agency PTI reported.

‘Challenges are externally driven’

The finance minister said rising crude oil prices and a sharp increase in fertiliser costs have become major concerns for the economy. She described fertiliser prices as having reached “unimaginable” levels and also pointed to high gold prices as a challenge on the external sector front.

Also read | Why India may not be done with petrol, diesel price hikes yet | Explained

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{{^usCountry}} “There is a need to focus on the three Fs of fuel, fertiliser and forex,” Sitharaman was quotes as saying by news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is a need to focus on the three Fs of fuel, fertiliser and forex,” Sitharaman was quotes as saying by news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, she pushed back against what she described as attempts to create panic over the economic situation. Without naming anyone, the minister criticised “naysayers” for presenting a bleak picture despite what she said were positive efforts being made across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, she pushed back against what she described as attempts to create panic over the economic situation. Without naming anyone, the minister criticised “naysayers” for presenting a bleak picture despite what she said were positive efforts being made across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “'All the good that is being done by the common people themselves, that is forgotten. And a pessimistic, cynical narrative is generated, which is just not right,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “'All the good that is being done by the common people themselves, that is forgotten. And a pessimistic, cynical narrative is generated, which is just not right,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read | Reforms are the answer to India’s present crisis {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Reforms are the answer to India’s present crisis {{/usCountry}}

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“We should appreciate that the challenges are more externally driven. We must also recognise that India's domestic economic situation remains positive and resilient even today,” the FM said.

“India cannot afford fearmongering. We need to give confidence to the people with our words and with our actions,” she added.

MSME dues remain a concern

Sitharaman also raised concerns over delayed payments to micro, small and medium enterprises, saying around ₹8.1 lakh crore remains locked due to pending dues.

The minister urged public sector undertakings to ensure that payments to MSMEs are cleared within the mandated 45-day period and warned against unnecessary delays.

India reckoning with war's economic cost

The economic impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia is beginning to reflect on India’s fuel and import outlook, with the government signalling the need for cautious spending amid rising global uncertainty.

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Also read | Petrol to now cost ₹102 in Delhi, ₹111 in Mumbai: Check latest city-wise prices after hike

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to spend judiciously and avoid unnecessary purchases such as gold and foreign travel, indicating concerns over the economic fallout from the conflict.

Closure of Strait of Hormuz

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has also raised concerns over possible disruptions in supplies of petroleum products and urea, both critical imports for India.

Fuel prices have seen repeated increases over the past two weeks. State-run oil marketing companies on Monday raised petrol prices by ₹2.61 per litre and diesel prices by ₹2.71 per litre. Since May 15, cumulative increases now stand at around ₹7.35 per litre for petrol and ₹7.53 per litre for diesel.

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(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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