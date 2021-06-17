India capable of giving befitting reply to aggression: Rajnath Singh

In an indirect swipe at China, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that while India was a ‘priest of peace’, the country was also capable of giving a befitting response to aggression by other nations.

The defence minister made the remark while inaugurating 12 roads built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) --10 in Arunachal Pradesh and one each in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. Singh mentioned the “bravery, valour and sacrifice” by Indian soldiers during last year’s Galwan Valley clash to protect the country’s boundaries and paid tribute to the soldiers who had lost their lives.

“India is a priest of world peace. We have never indulged in aggression with any country in the world including our neighbours, but we are capable of giving a befitting reply to those who show aggression towards us,” said Singh at an event held at Lakhimpur in Assam close to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

“The new roads will not only help civilian population of the region in allowing them easier communication and availability of goods but also help secure our international borders and aid movement of defence forces,” Singh said.

He mentioned that the northeast region was of strategic importance as it is surrounded by five countries, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and China.

“Due to its proximity to international boundaries, the region has several challenges. Smuggling used to be a big menace earlier, especially of fake Indian currency notes (FICN). But it has come down in recent years,” said Singh.

The minister mentioned that the road projects are part of the Centre’s Act East policy of opening up the northeast for economic, strategic and cultural relations between states of the region to countries in South East Asia.

The event was attended by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.