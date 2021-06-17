Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India capable of giving befitting reply to aggression: Rajnath Singh
india news

India capable of giving befitting reply to aggression: Rajnath Singh

The road projects are part of the Centre’s Act East policy of opening up the northeast for economic, strategic and cultural relations between states of the region to countries in South East Asia.
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 12 roads built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the Northern and Eastern border areas, in Assam’s Lakhimpur on Thursday. Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju were also present at the event. (ANI PHOTO.)

In an indirect swipe at China, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that while India was a ‘priest of peace’, the country was also capable of giving a befitting response to aggression by other nations.

The defence minister made the remark while inaugurating 12 roads built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) --10 in Arunachal Pradesh and one each in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. Singh mentioned the “bravery, valour and sacrifice” by Indian soldiers during last year’s Galwan Valley clash to protect the country’s boundaries and paid tribute to the soldiers who had lost their lives.

“India is a priest of world peace. We have never indulged in aggression with any country in the world including our neighbours, but we are capable of giving a befitting reply to those who show aggression towards us,” said Singh at an event held at Lakhimpur in Assam close to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

“The new roads will not only help civilian population of the region in allowing them easier communication and availability of goods but also help secure our international borders and aid movement of defence forces,” Singh said.

He mentioned that the northeast region was of strategic importance as it is surrounded by five countries, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and China.

“Due to its proximity to international boundaries, the region has several challenges. Smuggling used to be a big menace earlier, especially of fake Indian currency notes (FICN). But it has come down in recent years,” said Singh.

The minister mentioned that the road projects are part of the Centre’s Act East policy of opening up the northeast for economic, strategic and cultural relations between states of the region to countries in South East Asia.

The event was attended by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP