India, China review border situation, discuss normalisation of ties

India and China reviewed the situation in the border areas and expressed satisfaction with the progress in maintaining peace and tranquillity along the frontier during a meeting of a key border mechanism.

A readout from the external affairs ministry described the discussions as “constructive and forward looking”, and said the two sides reviewed the situation in the border areas. (Shutterstock)

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The 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), which played a key role in addressing tensions during the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC),was held in Beijing on Wednesday.

A readout from the external affairs ministry described the discussions as “constructive and forward looking”, and said the two sides reviewed the situation in the border areas.

“They expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which has enabled progress towards gradual normalisation of bilateral relations,” the readout said.

Skirmishes between Indian and Chinese border forces in Ladakh sector of the LAC in April 2020 triggered a military standoff that took bilateral relations to their lowest point since the 1962 border war. The two sides reached an understanding on withdrawing frontline troops from all friction points in October 2024, following which New Delhi and Beijing have taken several steps to normalise relations.

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{{^usCountry}} The two sides also discussed issues related to “delimitation, border management, mechanism building and cross-border cooperation”during Wednesday’s meeting, the readout said. The Indian side stressed on an “early meeting” of the expert level mechanism on trans-border rivers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two sides also discussed issues related to “delimitation, border management, mechanism building and cross-border cooperation”during Wednesday’s meeting, the readout said. The Indian side stressed on an “early meeting” of the expert level mechanism on trans-border rivers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Both sides agreed to maintain regular exchanges and contacts at the diplomatic and military levels through mechanisms, including those agreed on at the 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives of India and China, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and foreign minister Wang Yi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both sides agreed to maintain regular exchanges and contacts at the diplomatic and military levels through mechanisms, including those agreed on at the 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives of India and China, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and foreign minister Wang Yi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The two sides further agreed to work jointly on “substantive preparation” for the next meeting of the Special Representatives to be held in China. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two sides further agreed to work jointly on “substantive preparation” for the next meeting of the Special Representatives to be held in China. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Chinese embassy said on social media that both sides had a “constructive dialogue in a practical and friendly atmosphere” and agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chinese embassy said on social media that both sides had a “constructive dialogue in a practical and friendly atmosphere” and agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. {{/usCountry}}

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The Indian delegation was led by Sujit Ghosh, joint secretary (East Asia) in the external affairs ministry, and the Chinese side was headed by Hou Yanqi, director general of the boundary and oceanic affairs department of the foreign ministry.

Ghosh also met Liu Jinsong, director general of the department of Asian affairs of the Chinese foreign ministry, and assistant foreign minister Hong Lei.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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