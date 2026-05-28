...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

India, China review border situation, discuss normalisation of ties

India and China expressed satisfaction over peace along the LAC during border talks held under the WMCC mechanism in Beijing.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 08:03 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
Advertisement

India and China reviewed the situation in the border areas and expressed satisfaction with the progress in maintaining peace and tranquillity along the frontier during a meeting of a key border mechanism.

A readout from the external affairs ministry described the discussions as “constructive and forward looking”, and said the two sides reviewed the situation in the border areas. (Shutterstock)

The 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), which played a key role in addressing tensions during the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC),was held in Beijing on Wednesday.

A readout from the external affairs ministry described the discussions as “constructive and forward looking”, and said the two sides reviewed the situation in the border areas.

“They expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which has enabled progress towards gradual normalisation of bilateral relations,” the readout said.

Skirmishes between Indian and Chinese border forces in Ladakh sector of the LAC in April 2020 triggered a military standoff that took bilateral relations to their lowest point since the 1962 border war. The two sides reached an understanding on withdrawing frontline troops from all friction points in October 2024, following which New Delhi and Beijing have taken several steps to normalise relations.

The Indian delegation was led by Sujit Ghosh, joint secretary (East Asia) in the external affairs ministry, and the Chinese side was headed by Hou Yanqi, director general of the boundary and oceanic affairs department of the foreign ministry.

Ghosh also met Liu Jinsong, director general of the department of Asian affairs of the Chinese foreign ministry, and assistant foreign minister Hong Lei.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

india china
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / India, China review border situation, discuss normalisation of ties
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.