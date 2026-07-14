India commits to more aid for Palestine, backs UN membership bid

India committed to more aid for war-torn Palestine on Monday. Speaking in New York, external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar also announced India's support for the State of Palestine's membership in the United Nations.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launches India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term. (@DrSJaishankar on X)

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Speaking at the launch of India’s campaign for the United Nations Security Council 2028-29, EAM Jaishankar announced that India has committed towards setting up a speciality hospital, an artificial limb fitment centre and a vocational training institute for Palestine during a meeting in Brussels with the Palestine donor group.

"This is in line with our longstanding support for a two-State solution," the union minister added.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), India is among the top donors. Based on data issued by the MEA, since 2023, India has delivered around 135 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid to Palestine and around $80 million in development in the past decade. India backs Palestine's UN membership bid {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), India is among the top donors. Based on data issued by the MEA, since 2023, India has delivered around 135 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid to Palestine and around $80 million in development in the past decade. India backs Palestine's UN membership bid {{/usCountry}}

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Furthermore, during the donor group meeting in Brussels, New Delhi also expressed support for Palestine's inclusion in the United Nations.

Sripriya Ranganathan, a secretary at the external affairs ministry, stated that India has been a long-standing partner of the Palestinian people and will support a two-state solution as well as Palestine's membership in the intergovernmental organisation.

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Presently, the State of Palestine holds the status of a non-member permanent observer state in the United Nations. This designation was granted in 2012 and allows representatives from Palestine to participate in proceedings, but does not grant the state the power to vote on draft resolutions.

Full recommendation for membership comes from the United Nations Security Council.

India's backing for a seat for Palestine comes as it launched its own bid to serve as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the term 2028-29.