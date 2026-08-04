Indian-flagged ship attacked, capsizes in Red Sea, all 14 crew members rescued

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack on an Indian-flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noor Oliya, which sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday. All 14 crew members, including 13 Indians, have been rescued and are safe, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, in a post on X.

India condemns attack on Indian-flagged vessel that sank in Red Sea, all 14 crew rescued. (AFP\representational image)

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In a statement, the MEA said the Indian embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Yemeni authorities to ensure the safety and security of the crew.

It also thanked Yemeni authorities for their assistance in the rescue operation. The rescued crew members were brought to the Port of Mokha by the Yemeni Coast Guard following a joint rescue operation by the Yemeni Navy and Coast Guard. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Sonowal strongly condemned the attack on the vessel and said the safety of Indian seafarers remained the government's top priority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonowal strongly condemned the attack on the vessel and said the safety of Indian seafarers remained the government's top priority. {{/usCountry}}

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“India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenceless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha,” he posted on X.

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DGMA directed to ensure assistance and security of seafarers

Sonowal said he had directed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to coordinate with all concerned agencies and take immediate measures to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the region.

He added that necessary assistance would be provided to the rescued crew members following their safe evacuation.

Vessel attacked near Al Hudaydah, says report

According to Anadolu News Agency, citing Yemen's government-aligned National Resistance Forces (NRF), the vessel was attacked while it was sailing around 13 nautical miles south of Al Hudaydah, following which it sank.

The report said the Yemeni Navy and Coast Guard launched a rescue operation and brought all 14 crew members to safety. The sailors were also provided medical assistance after being rescued.

Incident raises fresh concerns over Red Sea security

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The attack comes amid renewed concerns over maritime security in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a crucial international shipping route connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, as the US-Iran war continues.

The National Resistance Forces (NRF), which operate along Yemen's western coast near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, are led by Tareq Saleh, a member of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council.

The incident also follows recent developments in the region, with the Iran-aligned Yemeni rebel Houthi group on July 20 announcing what it described as a “naval blockade” on Saudi Arabia. Riyadh had responded by warning that it would take firm action against threats targeting its vessels.