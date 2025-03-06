India condemns breach of EAM Jaishankar’s security by pro-Khalistan protester

New Delhi: India on Thursday condemned a breach of security for external affairs minister S Jaishankar in the UK after a pro-Khalistan protester broke past a barrier and approached the minister’s motorcade, and said it expected the UK government to “live up to their diplomatic obligations”. Pro-Khalistan protesters gathered on the opposite side of the road from Chatham House with yellow flags behind metal barriers and shouted slogans such as “Khalistan Zindabad” on Wednesday evening (ANI)

The incident occurred on the second day of Jaishankar’s nearly week-long visit to the UK and Ireland and after he had completed an engagement at Chatham House in London, home to the Royal Institute of International Affairs, on Wednesday evening.

Videos posted on social media showed a small group of pro-Khalistan protesters gathered on the opposite side of the road from Chatham House and protesting with yellow flags behind metal barriers while Jaishankar was speaking within the building. The protesters shouted slogans such as “Khalistan Zindabad” and against India and Jaishankar.

Also Read: Trade, tech and security in focus at Jaishankar’s meetings with UK leaders

As Jaishankar emerged from the building at the conclusion of his event and was about to enter his vehicle that was part of a motorcade, a tall man with an Indian flag emerged from behind the barriers, broke through a police cordon and ran towards Jaishankar’s motorcade.

The tall and bearded man jostled with police personnel and stood in front of the vehicle before tearing the Indian flag. Shortly thereafter, police personnel bundled the man away and took him behind the metal barriers on the other side of the road.

The tall and bearded man jostled with police personnel and stood in front of the vehicle before tearing the Indian flag (X/ video screengrab)

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the incident amounted to a breach of the minister’s security and condemned the “provocative activities” of pro-Khalistan elements.

Also Read: Kashi is India’s cultural magnet, says Jaishankar

“We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM [external affairs minister] to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists,” Jaiswal said.

“We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live upto their diplomatic obligations.”

India has repeatedly protested to the UK government about the activities of pro-Khalistan elements, including violent demonstrations outside the Indian high commission in London. Pro-Khalistan protesters have also barred the Indian high commissioner from entering Sikh shrines in recent years.

Also read: Nations across Indian Ocean should work together: Jaishankar

Bilateral ties were briefly hit after a pro-Khalistan activist entered the premises of the Indian high commission in London and pulled down the national flag during a protest in March 2023.

In January, India urged the UK to act against anti-India elements involved in disrupting the screening of Kangana Ranaut’s new film “Emergency” in several British cities.