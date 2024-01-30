 India reacts to fatal attack on 25-year-old Indian student in US | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / India reacts to fatal attack on 25-year-old Indian student in US

India reacts to fatal attack on 25-year-old Indian student in US

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2024 05:29 AM IST

“We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of Indian National…” the Indian Consulate said in a post on X.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta has strongly condemned the tragic assault resulting in the death of 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini who was hammered to death by a drug addict he helped for the past couple of days.

Vivek Saini, the 25-year-old Indian student who was hammered to death by the drug addict.
“We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of Indian National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case,” the Indian Consulate said in a post on X.

It added that the Consulate got in touch with Saini's family immediately after the incident, and provided all consular assistance in sending his mortal remains back to India.

Vivek Saini, a recent MBA graduate in the US, met a tragic end when he was fatally attacked with a hammer by Julian Faulkner, a drug addict whom he had been helping for the past few days in Lithonia City, Georgia. The distressing incident was captured on camera.

Saini, employed as a part-time clerk at a store where Faulkner sought refuge, demonstrated kindness to the accused for nearly two days. Saini went out of his way to offer chips, coke, water, and even a jacket to Faulkner. Unfortunately, on January 16, Saini was attacked on his way home after expressing concern for his safety and urging Faulkner to leave the place or face police intervention.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police discovered Faulkner standing over Saini's lifeless body. The young student had moved to the US two years ago after earning a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Chandigarh University.

Vivek Saini's remains have been repatriated to India, and the final ceremonies have been conducted. Saini's family in Haryana is grieving the loss of the promising young man, remembering him as a brilliant student aspiring to secure a decent job.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
