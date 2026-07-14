India condemns seafarer's killing in Hormuz, strongly protests with Iran: 'Deeply concerned'

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks on two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz that left an Indian seafarer dead and 10 others injured, calling them “acts of violence" that threatened safe navigation through international waterways.

India was hit hard when the West Asia conflict disrupted oil, gas and fertiliser supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. (Reuters)

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In a strongly worded statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said it was "deeply concerned" by the attacks on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, which together had 30 Indian nationals among their 46-member combined crew.

The government added that 12 Indians were onboard MT Al Bahiyah, where "one has tragically lost his life and another has been injured". On MT Mombasa, which had 18 Indian crew members, nine Indians suffered injuries, including two who were reported to be seriously hurt.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased Indian national and wish speedy recovery to those injured," the ministry said.

The remarks came after the MEA summoned the deputy chief of mission of the Iranian embassy in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over the attacks on ships.

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{{^usCountry}} The ministry also expressed profound grief over the sailor's death, extending its "deepest condolences" to the bereaved family and wishing a swift recovery to those injured in the attacks. Concern over disruption of maritime trade {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry also expressed profound grief over the sailor's death, extending its "deepest condolences" to the bereaved family and wishing a swift recovery to those injured in the attacks. Concern over disruption of maritime trade {{/usCountry}}

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New Delhi further stressed that commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted, warning that such attacks threaten maritime trade and global commerce.

"In particular, the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease in order that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, can be restored at the earliest," the government said.

The concern comes as the safety of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints through which a significant share of global oil and gas shipments passes, has once again been jeopardised by renewed hostilities between Tehran and Washington DC.

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The government also voiced concern over the renewed escalation. "We also reiterate our deep concern on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the West-Asian region and call for immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the region," the statement added.