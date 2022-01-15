Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India continuously strengthening its image as world's largest millennial market: PM Modi
india news

India continuously strengthening its image as world's largest millennial market: PM Modi

India's startup ecosystem is continuously discovering and improving itself. "It is in a constant state of learning and changing,"the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while addressing Start-UPs across the country via video conferencing, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 02:33 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is continuously strengthening its image as the world's largest millennial market.

"India is continuously strengthening its image as the world's largest millennial market. Our needs and potential, right from a rural economy to Industry 4.0, are unlimited," the Prime Minister said during his interaction with startups of various sectors across the country via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister also said that India's startup ecosystem is continuously discovering and improving itself. "It is in a constant state of learning and changing," he added.

PM Modi also said, "India's startups are now working in 55 different industries. Five years ago, India didn't have even 500 startups! Today, that number has crossed 60,000."

The Prime Minister also urged the youth to follow the mantra 'let's Innovate for India, innovate from India'.

"Don't just keep your dreams local, but make them global," the Prime Minister said.

He further stressed that startups are going to be the backbone of new India.

India is going to celebrate January 16 as 'National Startup Day, the Prime Minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi millennial startup
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Army Day 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP