Home / India News / Good sign? India's Covid cases declined this week, positivity rate at 2.38%

Good sign? India's Covid cases declined this week, positivity rate at 2.38%

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2023 05:55 PM IST

The daily positivity rate presently stands at 1.71 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.38 per cent.

India on Sunday logged 2,380 new cases of Covid-19. The active cases came down to 27,212 from 30,041 the day before. Throughout the week the figures remained comparatively low. On Friday, India recorded 3,611 fresh Covid-19 cases bringing down the active cases to 33,232 from 36,244 a day before. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the country reported 3,325 and 3,720 cases respectively.

A health worker taking samples of a person for Covid test.(HT File Photo)
A health worker taking samples of a person for Covid test.(HT File Photo)

Meanwhile, the tally of infections was 4,282 on Monday. The daily positivity rate presently stands at 1.71 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.38 per cent. The recovery rate in the country was calculated at 98.75 per cent.

As many as 5,188 Covid patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours increasing the total number of recoveries to 4,44,10,738. India's active caseload currently stands at 27,212.

However, the death toll has climbed to 5,31,659 with 15 more fatalities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday announced that the Covid-19 pandemic was no longer a global health emergency. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, made the announcement while addressing a media briefing on Covid-19 and global health issues.

“For more than a year the pandemic has been on a downward trend,” Tedros said at a press conference on Friday. “This trend has allowed most countries to return to life as we knew it before Covid-19,” Tedros said. “Yesterday, the emergency committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice,” he added.

(With agencies' inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
covid-19 who coronavirus infection + 1 more
covid-19 who coronavirus infection
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out