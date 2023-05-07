Good sign? India's Covid cases declined this week, positivity rate at 2.38%

India on Sunday logged 2,380 new cases of Covid-19. The active cases came down to 27,212 from 30,041 the day before. Throughout the week the figures remained comparatively low. On Friday, India recorded 3,611 fresh Covid-19 cases bringing down the active cases to 33,232 from 36,244 a day before. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the country reported 3,325 and 3,720 cases respectively. A health worker taking samples of a person for Covid test.(HT File Photo)

Meanwhile, the tally of infections was 4,282 on Monday. The daily positivity rate presently stands at 1.71 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.38 per cent. The recovery rate in the country was calculated at 98.75 per cent.

As many as 5,188 Covid patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours increasing the total number of recoveries to 4,44,10,738. India's active caseload currently stands at 27,212.

However, the death toll has climbed to 5,31,659 with 15 more fatalities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday announced that the Covid-19 pandemic was no longer a global health emergency. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, made the announcement while addressing a media briefing on Covid-19 and global health issues.

“For more than a year the pandemic has been on a downward trend,” Tedros said at a press conference on Friday. “This trend has allowed most countries to return to life as we knew it before Covid-19,” Tedros said. “Yesterday, the emergency committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice,” he added.

(With agencies' inputs)

