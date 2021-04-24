Home / India News / India Covid-19 cases cross 345k; record 348
India Covid-19 cases cross 345k; record 348

Daily deaths touched yet another new national record with 2,622 people losing their lives on Friday, even as Delhi lodged its highest ever single-day death toll of 348.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 03:23 AM IST
For the third day running, India’s daily Covid-19 infection tally remained higher than ever recorded anywhere in the world as Friday saw 345,159 new infections across the country.

For the third day running, India’s daily Covid-19 infection tally remained higher than ever recorded anywhere in the world as Friday saw 345,159 new infections across the country.

