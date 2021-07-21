Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

India Covid-19 tally shoots up again after 42,015 cases recorded in 24 hours

India's active cases of Covid-19 also rose by 1040 in the last 24 hours and settled at 407170. These account for 1.3% of total infections. The country's recovery rate stood at 97.37% on Wednesday, as 36,977 people were cured of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, data updated at 8am showed.
Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
JUL 21, 2021
Devotees pay obeisance outside Lord Vithal-Rukmini Temple on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi as temples are still closed following Covid-19 protocols, at Dadar in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (PTI)

India on Wednesday recorded 42,015 fresh cases of coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative tally past 31,216,337 data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed. The country also recorded 3,998 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, data showed. A total of 418,480 people have succumbed to the infectious disease from the start of the pandemic, the government data shows.

India's active cases of Covid-19 also rose by 1,040 in the last 24 hours and settled at 407170. These account for 1.3% of total infections. The country's recovery rate stood at 97.37% on Wednesday, as 36,977 people were cured of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, data updated at 8am showed.

The country has been coming out of a deadly second wave of the disease outbreak which overwhelmed the medical infrastructure to the point of a breakdown. At its peak of second-wave, India recorded 414,188 infections in a span of 24 hours on May 6. The cases have receded gradually since then, and India recorded its lowest daily spike in 125 days at 30,093 infections on Tuesday.

In the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the government pointed to the easing of lockdown combined with pandemic fatigue, lack of community adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and evolution and circulation of more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2 viruses to the second wave.

Minister of State for health Bharati Pravin Pawar said central teams deployed to across India during February to May observed lack of adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and sub-optimal efforts at containment in certain geographies.

