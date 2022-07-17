Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India Covid vaccination drive crosses milestone of 2 billion doses
india news

India Covid vaccination drive crosses milestone of 2 billion doses

India launched the world's largest vaccination drive against Covid last year. 
A medical professional shows COVID-19 test results conducted at Gandhi Nagar in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India has crossed the milestone of giving 2 billion vaccine doses a year after it launched the world's largest vaccination drive against coronavirus.

On Saturday, the government had set up a digital clock, ticking backwards to determine the number of vaccination doses left to administer to reach the target as India inched closer to the achievement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
coronavirus covid-19 covid-19 immunisation
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP