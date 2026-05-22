India, Cyprus establish joint force on counter-terror, sign agreements on education, culture: Key takeaways

India and Cyprus on Friday elevated their relationship to the level of a strategic partnership and launched a joint task force to strengthen cooperation in areas including infrastructure and shipping, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.(ANI)

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President Christodoulides also thanked PM Modi for India's long-standing support for the reunification of Cyprus and said the country continues to support India's position in a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Key takeaways from the meeting

During a joint press staement after the delegation-level talks, PM Modi spoke about the close relationship between the two nations and said that investment from Cyprus has almost doubled over the last decade. "The bond between India and Cyprus has repeatedly stood the test of time. Today, with the formation of the India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership, we are set to infuse our relations with new ambition and new momentum," he said.

President Christodoulides supported India's "rightful place in a reformed United Nations Security Council". He said, "global governance must reflect today's realities".

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{{^usCountry}} A key part of the bilateral progress was focused on a broad economic roadmap. While saying that Cypriot investment in India has nearly doubled over the last 10 years, PM Modi linked this growth to developments surrounding the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

On the FTA with the European Union, PM Modi said the development would create more opportunities for both nations and support efforts to double investments over the next five years.

To support these plans, both sides signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across key sectors. These agreements aim to strengthen digital infrastructure, fintech systems and research centres, while increasing institutional cooperation, student exchange programmes and joint scientific work.

Both countries also agreed to move ahead on a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Agreement, along with a Social Security Agreement, to safeguard the rights of professionals working between the two countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key part of the bilateral progress was focused on a broad economic roadmap. While saying that Cypriot investment in India has nearly doubled over the last 10 years, PM Modi linked this growth to developments surrounding the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

On the FTA with the European Union, PM Modi said the development would create more opportunities for both nations and support efforts to double investments over the next five years.

To support these plans, both sides signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across key sectors. These agreements aim to strengthen digital infrastructure, fintech systems and research centres, while increasing institutional cooperation, student exchange programmes and joint scientific work.

Both countries also agreed to move ahead on a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Agreement, along with a Social Security Agreement, to safeguard the rights of professionals working between the two countries. {{/usCountry}}

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The two nations also officially established a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism to address radicalisation and cross-border threats.

PM Modi also announced plans to increase defence cooperation, focusing on cyber security, maritime awareness, and counter-terrorism networks.

India, Cyprus upgrade ties to strategic partnership

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During the joint press meeting, Modi said, “The friendship between India and Cyprus is both strong and forward-looking. Our partnership is founded on a shared commitment to values such as democracy and the rule of law. We deeply respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. India is, and will continue to be, fully dedicated to upholding these principles.”

In his remarks, Christodoulides said that discussions with PM Modi confirmed that relations between the two countries had entered a new phase, with progress being seen in areas including security, defence, technology and maritime cooperation.

"Over the past year, accelerated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Cyprus, our partnership has advanced with remarkable speed and determination. What began as a strategic vision is now evolving into a concrete partnership, a partnership already producing tangible results across key areas, including security, defence, technology, innovation, maritime cooperation, education, and economic connectivity", he said.

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The Cyprus President is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes foreign minister Constantinos Kombos, transport minister Alexis Vafeades, along with senior officials and business leaders.

With inputs from agencies

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

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