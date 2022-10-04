India’s daily Covid cases at 4-month low ahead of festive season: Top points

India’s Covid-19 infection tally on Tuesday fell below the 2,000-mark after four months as the country recorded 1,968 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. In the week ending October 2, India witnessed over 26,300 fresh infections.

The latest dip is being seen as a respite as thousands across the country take part in festivities after two years of muted celebrations owing to the virus.

Here are some of the top updates on the pandemic situation in the country:

> Tuesday’s daily Covid tally is the lowest in 133 days. On May 23, a total of 1,675 cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

> The number of active cases also declined by 1,528 in the last 24 hours and now stands at 34,598, according to the Union health ministry data. Currently, active cases account for 0.08 per cent of the total cases.

> The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.29 per cent, PTI reported.

> The nationwide Covid-19 death toll climbed to 5,28,716 with 15 fatalities, which included eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry stated.

> In terms of statewise data, the national capital reported 39 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 186 fresh infections, of which Mumbai accounted for 66 cases.

> Madhya Pradesh reported 13 new cases on Tuesday, J&K reported 11 cases and 62 infections were reported in Gujarat. The southern state of Tamil nadu saw 461 new infections - slightly on the higher side in terms of statewise infections. Telangana reported 73 cases.

