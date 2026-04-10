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India ‘deeply concerned’ over civilian casualties in Lebanon: MEA on Israeli attack on Beirut

MEA's comments comes after Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, marking the deadliest day in the country since the war began

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 05:50 pm IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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The Ministry of External Affairs official on Friday said India is “deeply concerned” by reports of civilian casualties in Lebanon. The comments follow Israel's worst bombardment in Lebanon, which is said to have killed more than 300 people.

Randhir Jaiswal also stressed that India has always emphasized the protection of civilians as the “foremost priority.”(Jitender Gupta)

Two days ago, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, marking the deadliest day in the country since the war began on Feb. 28. Lebanon’s health ministry reported more than 300 people lost their lives in the attack.

“As a troop contributing country to the UNIFIL that is invested in Lebanon’s peace and security, the direction of events is very disturbing,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press conference.

"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

Inclusion of Lebanon in ceasefire

US-Israel and Iran disagree regarding whether Lebanon was part of the temporary ceasefire agreed upon by both countries. Prime Minister Netanyahu said earlier that strikes on Lebanon were not part of the ceasefire plan. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hit out at the Israeli claims over its attacks on Lebanon, saying the US must choose a ceasefire or continued war via Israel.

Ahead of the peace talks, Hezbollah on Friday said that it had targeted Israel's Ashdod naval base. Hezbollah said the attack was in response to Israel's “repeated attacks on Beirut.”

"In response to the enemy's violation of the ceasefire and its repeated attacks on Beirut, and after the Resistance adhered to the ceasefire while the enemy did not, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted... the naval base in the port of Ashdod with missiles," AFP quoted the group as saying in a statement.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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