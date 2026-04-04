India denies that Iranian crude oil ship diverted to China over payment issues, cites ‘trade optimisation’ as reason

India's petroleum ministry on Saturday refuted reports that an Iranian crude oil cargo ship heading to India was diverted to China due to “payment issues”. The statement came after a tanker carrying Iranian crude oil headed to India's west coast terminal of Vadinar in Gujarat changed course to China. (Reuters/ Representational Image)

In a post on social media platform X, the ministry called the reports “factually incorrect", adding that amid the West Asia crisis, Indian refiners have secured crude oil from Iran and there is no payment hurdle.

The statement came after a tanker carrying Iranian crude oil headed to India's west coast terminal of Vadinar in Gujarat changed course to China's Dongying.

Clarifying on this, the ministry said that while shipping documents mention a destination, cargo ships can change course mid-voyage based on “trade optimisation and operational flexibility".