India denies that Iranian crude oil ship diverted to China over payment issues, cites ‘trade optimisation’ as reason
The ministry informed that amid the Middle East crisis, Indian refiners have secured crude oil from Iran and there is no payment hurdle.
India's petroleum ministry on Saturday refuted reports that an Iranian crude oil cargo ship heading to India was diverted to China due to “payment issues”.
In a post on social media platform X, the ministry called the reports “factually incorrect", adding that amid the West Asia crisis, Indian refiners have secured crude oil from Iran and there is no payment hurdle.
The statement came after a tanker carrying Iranian crude oil headed to India's west coast terminal of Vadinar in Gujarat changed course to China's Dongying.
Clarifying on this, the ministry said that while shipping documents mention a destination, cargo ships can change course mid-voyage based on “trade optimisation and operational flexibility".
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“India imports crude oil from 40+ countries, with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources & geographies based on commercial considerations,” the post read.
The ministry also reiterated that India's crude oil requirements remain “fully secured” for the coming months.
It also addressed claims related to LPG supply, stating that the LPG vessel Sea Bird, carrying around 44 TMT Iranian LPG, berthed at Mangalore on Thursday and is currently discharging.
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Indian carriers transit through Strait of Hormuz
While the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran has disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil transit, India has maintained a steady maritime traffic. At least eight India-linked vessels have transited the critical chokepoint since the February 28 trigger, HT has reported.
Earlier this month, Iran reassured India about the safety of its interests in Hormuz amid escalating tensions. Taking to X, Iran's official handle in India posted, "Our Indian friends are in safe hands, no worries.”
Carriers including Green Sanvi, Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Pine Gas and others have been able to successfully transit through the Strait of Hormuz.