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India denounces attack that sank Indian-flagged vessel in Omani waters

India on Thursday denounced an attack that sank an Indian-owned vessel in Omani waters as “unacceptable”

Published on: May 14, 2026 06:32 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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India on Thursday denounced an attack that sank an Indian-owned vessel in Omani waters as “unacceptable” and said the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian crew should be avoided amid the West Asia conflict involving the United States and Iran.

A statement from external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal did not provide details of the attack on the Haji Ali, a cargo vessel from Gujarat, or specify who was behind the assault (Representative photo/ Reuters)

A statement from external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal did not provide details of the attack on the Haji Ali, a cargo vessel from Gujarat, or specify who was behind the assault. UK-based maritime risk management group Vanguard said the vessel was affected by an explosion believed to have been caused by a drone or missile strike.

“The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman [on Wednesday] is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted,” the statement said.

“India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided,” it added.

Jaiswal said all Indian crew members on board the vessel were safe and thanked Omani authorities for rescuing them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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