India emerging as leading global power: US

The United States said that India is one of the “most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region” and welcomed its emergence as a “leading global power” in the region.

“India is one of the most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region to us. We welcome India’s emergence as a leading global power and its role as a net security provider in the region,” said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the US also expressed concern at China’s attempts to “intimidate its neighbours” against the backdrop of the India-China border standoff. The US will stand with friends and partners to advance security and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific, Price said in response to a question on the Biden administration’s position on China’s efforts to encroach on India’s territory.

Key members of the Biden administration, such as secretary of state Antony Blinken have identified China as one of the main concerns for the US while supporting the strong position taken against China by former president Donald Trump.

However, they have signalled the new administration’s handling of the issue will not be as confrontational as the approach adopted by Trump.

Price said the US is closely monitoring the India-China standoff.

“We are concerned by Beijing’s pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. As always, we’ll stand with friends, we’ll stand with partners, we’ll stand with allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in...the Indo-Pacific,” he said.