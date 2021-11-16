India, EU discuss Afghanistan, Myanmar; agree to continue exchanges on issues of mutual interest

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and secretary general of European External Action Service (EEAS) of the European Union, Stefano Sannino, on Tuesday discussed key issues of mutual interest in the region over a phone call.

The ministry of external affairs said that the recent political developments in Afghanistan and neighbouring Myanmar were among some of the key topics discussed by the two sides.

The common approaches for India and the EU towards the developments and priorities in Afghanistan were discussed between the two sides. “Both sides stressed the importance of preventing Afghanistan from being used as a base for terrorism and on the status of the rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan. The recently organised Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan and its Delhi Declaration were also discussed,” the MEA said in a statement.

Further, the two officials also spoke about the recent developments in Myanmar and the ongoing situation at the border between Poland and Belarus. “Foreign Secretary and the Secretary General also exchanged views on developments in Myanmar. They also discussed the ongoing situation at the Belarus-Poland border. Both sides agreed on the need to de-escalate the situation and arrive at an early resolution,” MEA said.

Also, the two agreed to continue engaging at their respective levels periodically on issues of mutual interest. “It was agreed to continue periodic exchanges at the level of Foreign Secretary and Secretary General on issues of mutual interest,” it added.

The call came after Shringla had met with Thomas West, the newly appointed US special representative for Afghanistan, earlier in the day. The two discussed the developments in the Taliban-ruled country. “Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West @US4AfghanPeace and exchanged views on recent developments and issues of common interest in Afghanistan,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.