US special envoy for Afghanistan on India visit, meets NSA and foreign secretary

India had earlier on November 10 hosted a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan, that was attended by NSAs of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla meets US special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West
Published on Nov 16, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Thomas West, the newly appointed United States (US) special representative for Afghanistan reached New Delhi on Tuesday, and called on National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to discuss current developments in the war-torn country now governed by a Taliban-led regime. According to the ministry of external affairs, the officials exchanged views on recent developments and the issues of common interest in Afghanistan.

“Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West @US4AfghanPeace and exchanged views on recent developments and issues of common interest in Afghanistan,” tweeted Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson for the foreign ministry.

Ministry officials familiar with the development told news agency ANI that the topics which were discussed in the meeting included the recently conducted regional security dialogue of national security advisers on Afghanistan, the movement of people in and out of the country, coordinating global efforts on humanitarian assistance, regional security issues, and other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.

Notably, India had hosted a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10 that was attended by NSAs of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The countries which participated in the meeting had vowed to work towards working to ensure that global terrorism does not find a safe haven in Afghanistan. The officials, as cited by the PTI news agency, also called for the formation of an “open and truly inclusive” government in Kabul with representation from all sections of Afghan society.

A declaration released at the end of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan said Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning, or financing any terrorist acts and that officials lent strong support for a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan. Referring to the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the officials also pitched for providing assistance to the Afghan people in an unimpeded, direct, and assured manner.

united states afghanistan new delhi afghan government taliban + 3 more
