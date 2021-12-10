India evacuates more than 100 people from Afghanistan; brings back ancient holy scriptures

At least 104 people from Afghanistan arrived in New Delhi on Friday under Operation Devi Shakti mission. The flight carried 10 Indians and 94 Afghan citizens of which 9 were children and three of those children were infants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP chief JP Nadda carried the Guru Granth Sahibs which were brought back from Afghanistan. (SOURCED)

“Under Operation Devi Shakti, a special Kam Air flight arranged by India has arrived in New Delhi from Kabul. It has brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans including members of the Afghan Hindu-Sikh minority community. Among the evacuees are 9 children, including 3 infants,” the spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs Arindam Bagchi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Operation Devi Shakti is aimed at bringing back Indians from Afghanistan following the takeover by the terrorist group after US withdrawal in August earlier this year.

The three Sri Guru Granth Sahib from historical Gurdwaras in Afghanistan and Hindu religious scriptures including Ramayan, Mahabharat and Bhagavad Gita from the ancient 5th Century Asamai Mandir, Kabul were also brought to India on the same flight.

Later, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP chief JP Nadda carried the Guru Granth Sahibs which are slated to be kept in Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Mahavir Nagar. The Hindu scriptures will be kept in the Asamai Mandir in Faridabad.

The Indian government and the Afghan embassy in Delhi came together to arrange for the flight. News agencies reported that the Sobti Foundation will rehabilitate the Afghan nationals, citing the India World Forum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is pertinent to mention that the family of Mahram Ali, a local security guard who was killed during the terror attack in Gurdwara Guru Har Rai, Shor Bazar, Kabul is also being facilitated and being airlifted and will be rehabilitated by Sobti Foundation,” the statement from India World Forum read.

The flight will fly back to Afghanistan with 90 Afghan nationals stranded in India and medical supplies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON