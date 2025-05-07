India exercised ‘right to respond’ through Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday praised the Indian military for conducting Operation Sindoor and claimed that they had followed the ideology of Lord Hanuman and only killed those who were responsible for the death of innocent people. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at the opening of 50 new road and bridge projects by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).(PTI)

Rajnath Singh said that through Operation Sindoor, India has used its ‘Right to Respond’ to the attack on its soil. Follow Operation Sindoor live updates

In the early hours of Wednesday, India carried out military strikes at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’, in response to the deadly April 22 terrorist attack of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Rajnath Singh also said, “We have followed the ideology of Lord Hanuman to kill only those who have killed our innocent people. Under the leadership of PM Modi, our Defence forces gave a befitting reply by destroying terrorist training camps. This operation Sindoor was well thought and well planned.”

Also Read: ‘My duty to act, what you desire will happen': Defence minister's assurance on Pahalgam attack retaliation

The defence minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fully supporting the armed forces. He said this support helped in carrying out Operation Sindoor.

Rajnath Singh further added, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, our armed forces launched #OperationSindoor and destroyed training camps for terrorists, giving a befitting reply this time too, just like it did earlier. To give a reply for the attack on its soil, India used its Right to Respond. Our action was done with due deliberations and precision. With the aim of breaking the morale of terrorists, this action was restricted to just their camps and infrastructure. I bow before the valour of our armed forces once again."

Singh was speaking at the opening of 50 new road and bridge projects by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). These projects are in six states and two Union Territories.

India had right to respond: Defence ministry

Rajnath Singh said that through Operation Sindoor, India has used its ‘Right to Respond’ to the attack on its soil, and the Armed Forces scripted history by acting with precision, precaution and compassion to destroy the camps used to train terrorists in Pakistan and PoK.

Rajnath Singh was addressing the 66th Raising Day event of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt.

Rajnath Singh reiterated that the targets were destroyed and no civilian population was harmed.

The operated targeted various “terror infrastructure” in Pakistan and the PoK and successfully launched strikes on nine sites, he said.