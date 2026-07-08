India expresses deep concern at fresh West Asia tensions, calls for dialogue

India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over recent attacks and escalating tensions in West Asia after US President Donald Trump said a ceasefire deal with Iran was “over” following Iranian attacks on merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and again called for restraint, uninterrupted flow of energy and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire deal with Iran was "over" following Iranian attacks on merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. (REUTERS)

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Trump, who is in Türkiye for the annual NATO Summit, told reporters that he considered the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Iran and the US last month to be over after the two countries exchanged attacks in West Asia early on Wednesday.

India, which was hit hard when the West Asia conflict disrupted oil, gas and fertiliser supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, doubled down on its message for a return to dialogue and diplomacy as tensions soared, threatening the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US.

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{{^usCountry}} “India is deeply concerned over the recent attacks and escalation of tensions in West Asia, which have followed fresh targeting of commercial shipping transiting international waterways in the region,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement on the developments in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “India is deeply concerned over the recent attacks and escalation of tensions in West Asia, which have followed fresh targeting of commercial shipping transiting international waterways in the region,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement on the developments in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

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These developments, the ministry said, “risk undermining regional peace, security and stability”. India called on all parties to “exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and ensure protection of civilians as well as the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies and commerce”.

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“We urge the parties to return to dialogue and diplomacy to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict,” the statement said.

The developments came as external affairs minister S Jaishankar was in Kuwait as part of a tour of West Asia. At a meeting with Kuwait’s foreign minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Jaishankar discussed the impact of the conflict on the region and beyond, and conveyed the Indian side’s appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community.

The two leaders also assessed cooperation in energy, trade, investments, defence, technology and food security. Jaishankar also met Kuwait Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Following attacks on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command said it hit more than 80 targets in Iran with precision munitions. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded with strikes on 85 US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait.

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The US Treasury Department revoked a temporary suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil that had allowed Tehran to sell and deliver crude oil until August 21. Mohammad Ghalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator, described the move as a major violation of the MoU with the US.

Trump also said he could reimpose a US blockade of Iranian ports and carry out more military strikes on Iran.