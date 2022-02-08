Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India expresses ‘strong displeasure’ to South Korean envoy over Hyundai Pakistan’s Kashmir tweet
india news

India expresses ‘strong displeasure’ to South Korean envoy over Hyundai Pakistan’s Kashmir tweet

S Jaishankar, Union minister for external affairs, said that he also discussed the issue with Chung Eui-yong, his South Korean counterpart in a call, alongside other bilateral issues.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar.(ANI File Photo)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 03:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The ministry of external affairs on Tuesday said a “strong displeasure” was conveyed to South Korea over a social media post by Hyundai Pakistan on Kashmir.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said he had also discussed the issue with Chung Eui-yong, his South Korean counterpart in a call, along with other bilateral issues.

In a detailed statement, the ministry said the Indian ambassador to South Korea had sought an explanation from Hyundai headquarters regarding the post.

 

“We had seen a social media post on the so called Kashmir Solidarity Day was made by Hyundai Pakistan. Immediately after this social media post on Sunday, 6th February 2022, our Ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai Headquarters and sought an explanation. The offending post had been removed subsequently. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday 7th February 2022. The strong displeasure of the Government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him,” spokesperson for the MEA Arindam Bagchi said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ministry of external affairs jaishankar south korea hyundai
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP