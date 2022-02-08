India expresses ‘strong displeasure’ to South Korean envoy over Hyundai Pakistan’s Kashmir tweet

The ministry of external affairs on Tuesday said a “strong displeasure” was conveyed to South Korea over a social media post by Hyundai Pakistan on Kashmir.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said he had also discussed the issue with Chung Eui-yong, his South Korean counterpart in a call, along with other bilateral issues.

In a detailed statement, the ministry said the Indian ambassador to South Korea had sought an explanation from Hyundai headquarters regarding the post.

Our response to media queries on social media post by Hyundai Pakistan on the so called Kashmir Solidarity Day: https://t.co/2QlubQwXJJ https://t.co/S5AkS3wT9a pic.twitter.com/QkkqwIdv64 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 8, 2022

“We had seen a social media post on the so called Kashmir Solidarity Day was made by Hyundai Pakistan. Immediately after this social media post on Sunday, 6th February 2022, our Ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai Headquarters and sought an explanation. The offending post had been removed subsequently. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday 7th February 2022. The strong displeasure of the Government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him,” spokesperson for the MEA Arindam Bagchi said.