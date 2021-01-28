IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India, France to sign two agreements during French minister's 5-day visit
France’s ecological transition minister Barbara Pompili, whose post is considered number two in the government, will begin her visit to India on Thursday. (TWITTER/@barbarapompili)
France’s ecological transition minister Barbara Pompili, whose post is considered number two in the government, will begin her visit to India on Thursday. (TWITTER/@barbarapompili)
india news

India, France to sign two agreements during French minister's 5-day visit

  • Singh and Pompili will preside over the signing of a letter of intent between the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the French Development Agency (AFD) for developing a floating solar plant of up to 150 MW.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:03 AM IST

India and France will sign two agreements on renewable energy and urban mobility during a five-day visit to India by a key member of President Emmanuel Macron’s government to bolster bilateral cooperation on sustainable development.

France’s ecological transition minister Barbara Pompili, whose post is considered number two in the government, will begin her visit on Thursday. Besides meeting her Indian counterpart Prakash Javadekar, power and renewable energy minister RK Singh and minister of state for urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, she will travel to Assam and Gujarat to strengthen cooperation on specific projects.

Singh and Pompili will preside over the signing of a letter of intent between the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the French Development Agency (AFD) for developing a floating solar plant of up to 150 MW.

AFD will also sign a credit facility agreement with the finance ministry to provide 250M euros as funding for the Surat metro rail project in line with France’s commitment to supporting green urban mobility in India, the French embassy said in a statement.

Pompili’s discussions with Javadekar are expected to focus on climate challenges, global efforts to protect biodiversity, air pollution and a joint initiative on single-use plastic.

The two ministers will also launch the India-France Year of the Environment, which aims to amplify cooperation between the two countries on environmental issues and jointly foster global momentum throughout the year.

In her meeting with Singh, Pompili will hold talks on joint efforts to promote renewable energy and smart grids. They will discuss the strengthening of the International Solar Alliance, which was initiated by India and France, bilateral technical cooperation on high-efficiency solar panels, and new investments by French companies in solar power projects and smart grids.

Puri and Pompili are expected to discuss collaboration on smart cities, mobility, and water and waste management. They will also touch on civil aviation and conditions for smooth resumption of activities after the pandemic.

Pompili will travel to Assam’s Kaziranga national park, one of the sites of the Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation (APFBC). AFD has been working with Assam since 2012, providing financial and technical assistance to APFBC to support biodiversity conservation efforts, sustainable management of forests and creation of alternate livelihoods for forest-dependent communities.

She will meet local communities that have benefited from skill development programmes to develop alternative livelihoods.

At the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati, Pompili will interact with researchers of the Centre of Excellence-Sustainable Polymers, credited with developing India’s first biodegradable plastic.

Pompili will also travel to Surat for discussions with Indian and French players involved in smart mobility and sustainable urban development projects. She will reiterate France’s commitment to the Smart Cities Mission, including expertise from French companies and financing from AFD and the European Union.

She will also meet leading think tanks and companies working on climate change and clean energy and visit Indian NGOs working on sustainability, particularly waste management.

Pompili is the second senior French minister to visit India amid the pandemic. Defence minister Florence Parly travelled to India last September to attend a ceremony marking the induction of the first batch of French-made Rafale combat jets into the Indian Air Force.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai. (HT FILE PHOTO).
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Jayalalithaa’s residence: Madras HC allows state to hold event on January 28

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:44 AM IST
  • Even though the case was posted for February 4, the court heard the case on Wednesday based on the request of the former Tamil Nadu CM's family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court said there were 189 proposals regarding appointments pending with the government as on December 31.(Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)
The court said there were 189 proposals regarding appointments pending with the government as on December 31.(Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)
india news

Fix timeline for judicial appointments, says SC

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:40 AM IST
  • An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said that all endeavours should be made to ensure appointments come through in a time-bound manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made the allegations at a public rally in Jhargram on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO).
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made the allegations at a public rally in Jhargram on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

TMC rigged the 2018 panchayat polls, alleges Suvendu Adhikari

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:26 AM IST
  • The TMC, however, has hit back calling it the height of hypocrisy and refuting the charges as baseless allegations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel guard Red Fort a day after protesters stormed the monument. (PTI)
Security personnel guard Red Fort a day after protesters stormed the monument. (PTI)
india news

Cracks in stir after mayhem; farmers call off Feb 1 march

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:22 AM IST
  • Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform of farm unions leading the protests, on Wednesday apologised for the violent events in Delhi that have dented the credibility of the movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
France’s ecological transition minister Barbara Pompili, whose post is considered number two in the government, will begin her visit to India on Thursday. (TWITTER/@barbarapompili)
France’s ecological transition minister Barbara Pompili, whose post is considered number two in the government, will begin her visit to India on Thursday. (TWITTER/@barbarapompili)
india news

India, France to sign two agreements during French minister's 5-day visit

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:03 AM IST
  • Singh and Pompili will preside over the signing of a letter of intent between the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the French Development Agency (AFD) for developing a floating solar plant of up to 150 MW.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Twitter suspends at least 500 accounts for ‘spam, manipulation’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:14 AM IST
New Delhi: Microblogging website Twitter on Wednesday took down at least 500 accounts for “spam and platform manipulation”, as the fall out of the farmers’ tractor rally that turned violent in Delhi on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt indicates offer to farmers still on table, channel for talks kept open

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:13 AM IST
NEW DELHI Although the farmers’ protest march on Republic Day took a violent turn, leaving many police personnel injured and leading to the destruction of public property, government managers indicated on Wednesday that the Centre will keep its communication channels with farm unions open and its offer to put the three controversial agricultural laws in abeyance for 18 months will stay
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Punjab villages sombre after clash, still back stir

By Anil Sharma, Navrajdeep Singh, Avtar Singh and Mohit Khanna
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Tarn Taran/Patiala/Sangrur/ludhiana Located roughly six kilometers from the holy city of Tarn Taran in northern Punjab, Piddi village has been in the limelight for decades as the home of Satnam Singh Pannu, a 65-year-old farm leader who founded the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), an organisation of farmers and labourers with sway in the Majha region
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Covaxin effective on UK virus strain of Covid-19, says ICMR

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:45 PM IST
An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study on Covaxin shows a comparable neutralization activity of the vaccinated individuals against UK-variant strain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a Duare Sarkar programme at Nabanna, state secretariat, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000174B)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a Duare Sarkar programme at Nabanna, state secretariat, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000174B)(PTI)
india news

Mamata Banerjee to meet select TMC leaders amid dissent among section of MLAs

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:29 PM IST
  • Mamata Banerjee has recently appointed coordinators for the five assembly constituencies in East Midnapore district, the home turf of former TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP on December 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker gets a Covid-19 vaccine at Sion Hospital, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A healthcare worker gets a Covid-19 vaccine at Sion Hospital, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

MHA issues Covid-19 rules, to be followed from Feb 1: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:21 PM IST
In the fresh set of guidelines, which will remain in force till February 28, the MHA has allowed entry of all in swimming pools, which were previously opened for sportsperson only, and allowed cinema halls to increase the ceiling on people indoors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced hefty cash incentives to gram panchayats who elect their leaders without any contest. (PTI PHOTO).
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced hefty cash incentives to gram panchayats who elect their leaders without any contest. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Jagan Reddy announces cash incentives for unanimous polls to gram panchayats

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:11 PM IST
  • As part of the strategy, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order announcing hefty cash incentives to be given to gram panchayats where sarpanches and ward members are elected unanimously without any contest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Modi will address the Forum's Davos Dialogue on January 28 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
Prime Minister Modi will address the Forum's Davos Dialogue on January 28 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
india news

PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Summit tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The PM will be speaking on a range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a tweet, Rajnath Singh said the firm commitment to deepen India-US defence cooperation was reiterated during the talks. (ANI File Photo)
In a tweet, Rajnath Singh said the firm commitment to deepen India-US defence cooperation was reiterated during the talks. (ANI File Photo)
india news

Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:10 PM IST
  • The defence ministry said Rajnath Singh received an "introductory telephone call" from the newly-appointed US Secretary of Defence Austin and that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen defence cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An illuminated view of Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata.(ANI)
An illuminated view of Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata.(ANI)
india news

Multimedia exhibition on Netaji at Victoria Memorial

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The exhibition contains 125 stories on Netaji to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP