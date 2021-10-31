India fully capable of meeting internal, external challenges: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India is becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge and the country’s unity was integral to achieving national goals. He was paying tribute to the country’s first deputy Prime Minister and home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary, celebrated as National Unity Day.

“Our goals can only be met if we stay united. Sardar Patel always wanted India to be strong, inclusive, sensitive and alert. He always gave importance to the nation’s interest,” PM Modi said in a video message, and added, “Inspired by Sardar Patel, India is becoming fully capable of meeting external and internal challenges.”

October 31 is observed as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day since 2014, marking the birth anniversary of the leader credited with uniting all the 562 princely states of the pre-Independent country to build the Republic of India among other achievements.

Prime Minister Modi, who is currently attending the G20 summit in Rome, also listed his government’s work towards strengthening the country’s unity in the last 7 years. “...the country got rid of unnecessary old laws, strengthened the ideals of unity, and [the] emphasis on connectivity and infrastructure has reduced geographical and cultural differences,” a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated. In August 2019, Modi government abrogated Article 370, revoking the temporary special status of Jammu and Kashmir to bring it under direct Central rule to accelerate the development of the region.

PM Modi also emphasised the importance and power of ‘Sabka Prayas’ or united effort shown in the fight against the coronavirus disease which has recently resulted in record vaccination with the administration of 100 crore doses. Modi said it was made possible with the collective effort of every citizen.

In other programmes held on the occasion, Union home minister Amit Shah targeted the opposition, saying efforts were made to forget Patel, who is also referred to as the Iron Man of India and recalled his role in making Lakshadweep an integral part of India.

“It is unfortunate that efforts were made to forget Sardar Saheb. After independence, his contributions were never given proper respect and place. He was neither conferred the Bharat Ratna (the country’s highest civilian honour), nor proper respect. But it is said, how long can clouds keep the sun hidden,” the senior BJP leader said.

As the situation changed in the country, Sardar Patel received the Bharat Ratna, and the world’s tallest statue, dedicated to Sardar Saheb, was also constructed to pay homage to him, Shah added.

Apart from this, President Ram Nath Kovind paid a floral tribute at the Sardar Patel statue at Patel Chowk in New Delhi and said that the countrymen will always be indebted to Sardar Patel for establishing a work culture based on morality and service to the nation.