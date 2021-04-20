’India gasping for oxygen’: Rahul Gandhi jabs Centre on Covid-19

Minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the central government. The comment was about the shortage of oxygen flagged by various state governments.

“India is gasping for #Oxygen. Thanks to GOI’s incompetency & complacency,” the former Congress president tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government over handling of Covid-19 situation in the country, alleging that the Centre has not been doing enough.

“No free vaccines for 18-45 yr olds. Middlemen brought in without price controls. No vaccine guarantee for weaker sections. GOI’s vaccine discrimination - not distribution - strategy!” he tweeted earlier in the day.

Gandhi tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Tuesday. He had campaigned extensively in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where assembly elections were held.

Announcing about this on Twitter, the Congress leader said that he is “experiencing mild symptoms”.

He began his campaign in West Bengal too, but decided to curtail it due to the coronavirus situation in the state and country.

Rahul Gandhi’s Covid positive result came a day after former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party leader Anand Sharma contracted the disease.