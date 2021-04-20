‘Form mohalla committees…’: PM Modi's appeal to youth in address to nation

PPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the youth to form committees in their societies, “mohallas” (colonies) and apartments to ensure all Covid-19 related norms are adhered to, amid a rapid rise in daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with several states and Union Territories (UTs) resorting to curfews or lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“I request my young friends to form small committees in their societies, mohallas and apartments and help in making sure that Covid-19 discipline is followed. By doing this, state governments will neither be required to create containment zones nor impose curfews or lockdowns,” PM Modi said in a virtual address to the nation on Tuesday night on the prevailing pandemic situation in the country.

Prime Minister Modi made an appeal to children as well, asking them to create such an atmosphere in their homes that their family members don’t go outside without any work or any reason. “Your Zidd (stubbornness) can bring huge results.” he added.

India’s Covid-19 disease caseload went over 15.3 million after 259,170 cases and 1,761 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard earlier in the day. There are 2,031,977 active cases currently while recoveries stand at 1,3108,582. Death toll, meanwhile, is at 180,530.

PM Modi also informed in his virtual address that work was on to increase the number of hospital beds, adding that large Covid dedicated hospitals were being built in some cities. “The Centre, state governments and private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Many steps are being taken in this direction,” he said. The Prime Minister’s assurance came after some states and UTs reported a shortage of beds, oxygen and essential drugs such as Remdesivir to treat the infected patients.











