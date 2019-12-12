India, Germany agree to deepen counter-terror cooperation

india

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 01:17 IST

India and Germany on Wednesday agreed to deepen counter-terror cooperation through regular exchanges of information, mutual capacity-building efforts and mutual legal assistance.

A meeting of the India-Germany joint working group on counter-terrorism, held in New Delhi, condemned terror in all its forms and stressed the need for stronger international cooperation to combat the menace in a sustained manner.

Both sides exchanged assessments on threats posed by globally proscribed terrorist entities and their affiliates, and concerns over cross-border terrorism in South Asia, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed ways to disrupt terror networks, safe havens, infrastructure and financing channels, and halt cross-border movement of terrorists. They exchanged views on contemporary counter-terror challenges such as radicalisation and extremism, misuse of the internet for terrorism, travel of foreign terrorist fighters and terrorist use of unmanned aerial systems.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in multilateral forums such as the UN and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The composite Indian team was led by Mahaveer Singhvi, joint secretary for counter-terror in the external affairs ministry, while the German side was led by Andreas Kunne, director of counter-terrorism in the foreign office.