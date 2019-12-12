e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / India News

India, Germany agree to deepen counter-terror cooperation

The India-Germany joint working group on counter-terrorism condemned terror in all its forms and stressed the need for stronger international cooperation to combat the menace in a sustained manner.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2019 01:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The India-Germany joint working group on counter-terrorism discussed ways to disrupt terror networks, safe havens, infrastructure and financing channels, and halt cross-border movement of terrorists
The India-Germany joint working group on counter-terrorism discussed ways to disrupt terror networks, safe havens, infrastructure and financing channels, and halt cross-border movement of terrorists(Representative photo/PTI)
         

India and Germany on Wednesday agreed to deepen counter-terror cooperation through regular exchanges of information, mutual capacity-building efforts and mutual legal assistance.

A meeting of the India-Germany joint working group on counter-terrorism, held in New Delhi, condemned terror in all its forms and stressed the need for stronger international cooperation to combat the menace in a sustained manner.

Both sides exchanged assessments on threats posed by globally proscribed terrorist entities and their affiliates, and concerns over cross-border terrorism in South Asia, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed ways to disrupt terror networks, safe havens, infrastructure and financing channels, and halt cross-border movement of terrorists. They exchanged views on contemporary counter-terror challenges such as radicalisation and extremism, misuse of the internet for terrorism, travel of foreign terrorist fighters and terrorist use of unmanned aerial systems.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in multilateral forums such as the UN and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The composite Indian team was led by Mahaveer Singhvi, joint secretary for counter-terror in the external affairs ministry, while the German side was led by Andreas Kunne, director of counter-terrorism in the foreign office.

tags
top news
Citizenship amended
Citizenship amended
Virat Kohli & co. seal series with emphatic win at Wankhede
Virat Kohli & co. seal series with emphatic win at Wankhede
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid protests
Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid protests
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news