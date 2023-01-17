India hails UNSC's move to list Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist

India remains committed in pursuing a zero tolerance approach to terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs asserted on Tuesday in response to the listing of Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki - the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed- as a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"We welcome the decision of UN Security Council's Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar terrorist Abdul Rahman Makki, who is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed. Makki has occupied various roles, including raising funds for the organization. Threats from terrorist organizations in the region remain high and listings and sanctions by the Security Council are an effective tool to curb such threats and dismantle terror infrastructure in the region," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi can be heard saying in a video shared on Twitter. Last year, India had slammed China for blocking the proposal to sanction Makki under the Sanctions Committee. India got 14 out of 15 members of the UN Security Council on its side on the move.

"We will continue to press the international community in taking credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism," Bagchi said on Tuesday.

Our response to media queries regarding listing of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki by UNSC’s ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee:https://t.co/rvaLoGsJTb pic.twitter.com/CM8VyvJRhc — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2023

In a statement on the move, the UN had highlighted: "On 16 January 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations."

