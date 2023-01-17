Home / India News / India hails UNSC's move to list Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist

India hails UNSC's move to list Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist

india news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 04:51 PM IST

Abdul Rahman Makki is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed.

Abdul Rehman Makki is the deputy chief of LeT and head of the group’s political affairs department. Both LeT and its front organisation, Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) have been proscribed as terrorist entities by the UN. (TWITTER.)
Abdul Rehman Makki is the deputy chief of LeT and head of the group’s political affairs department. Both LeT and its front organisation, Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) have been proscribed as terrorist entities by the UN. (TWITTER.)
BySwati Bhasin

India remains committed in pursuing a zero tolerance approach to terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs asserted on Tuesday in response to the listing of Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki - the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed- as a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"We welcome the decision of UN Security Council's Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar terrorist Abdul Rahman Makki, who is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed. Makki has occupied various roles, including raising funds for the organization. Threats from terrorist organizations in the region remain high and listings and sanctions by the Security Council are an effective tool to curb such threats and dismantle terror infrastructure in the region," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi can be heard saying in a video shared on Twitter. Last year, India had slammed China for blocking the proposal to sanction Makki under the Sanctions Committee. India got 14 out of 15 members of the UN Security Council on its side on the move.

"We will continue to press the international community in taking credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism," Bagchi said on Tuesday.

In a statement on the move, the UN had highlighted: "On 16 January 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations."

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
hafiz saeed unsc
hafiz saeed unsc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out